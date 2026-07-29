/'Who told you?': BJP rips into Rahul Gandhi for blaming Amit Shah for police action on protestors

The Lok Sabha witnessed a high voltage drama on Wednesday with the BJP and the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi locked in a heated debate. While speaking on the anti-paper leak bill, LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Narendra Modi government over alleged police action during the July 20 student protests. However, his remarks drew sharp rebuttal from the BJP leaders.
Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi said, "I am very happy today to see that so-called Home Minister of this country does not have the courage to come and sit here. I saw his carcade and the HM sitting inside the car, looking, shaking. Why is the Home Minister not here today? Because he is scared. The Home Minister is scared, he authorised the shooting of our students. He put pellets into the blood of our students, he ordered the students of India to he shot."
The comments immediately triggered an uproar, with Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju stepping in to lead the government's counter-offensive. Terming certain remarks from Rahul Gandhi as "irresponsible," Rijiju accused the Congress leader of degrading the dignity of his constitutional post.
The BJP asked Rahul Gandhi to show official order to prove his allegations. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju objects and said, "What is that order of the Home Minister? Present a copy of that order. Tell us who told you that? Present a copy before the House. You cannot say whatever you want to grab headlines. This is the Parliament and you have to speak responsibly."
Union Minister Piyush Goyal condemned Rahul Gandhi's remarks saying the LoP made baseless and false statement on the floor of the House. Goyal accused Rahul Gandhi of leveling unfounded accusation when no firing actually took place during the protest. "I believe Rahul Gandhi has nothing of substance to say. We observed that for an hour, he did not speak a word about the bill or any topic relevant to the debate. His statement was nothing but a bundle of lies. His frustration is evident today—frustration stemming from the fact that the government cared for the children and acted with great sensitivity towards them, and that the children themselves did not appreciate him. Since no firing occurred, what kind of false accusation is Rahul Gandhi making? He ought to apologize in the House and to the nation. Any proceedings in the House resulting from his false accusations should be completely expunged, and statements based on lies should not be permitted in the House. He must apologize. Rahul Gandhi is grossly misusing the House," said Goyal.
Earlier, the House was plunged into chaos following a remark by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, which Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju flagged as an "unparliamentary word" and a violation of House decorum. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju intervened, saying, "Had Rahul Gandhi not used an unparliamentary word, nobody would have objected. I believe that he is using a word in the name of a student, but it is he who is using it... He cannot use an unparliamentary word. It should be expunged."
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also urged the Chair to remove the expression from the record, saying, "I humbly request that the unparliamentary word used by the LoP be expunged and I urge everyone on my side to maintain silence and listen to him." Speaker Om Birla subsequently ordered the expression to be expunged from the proceedings.
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