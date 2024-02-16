trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2721959
Who Was Amit Gandotra? COO At FDCI Who Died At 39

Amit Gandotra was involved with several media groups before joining FDCI last April. Before taking up a job as COO of FDCI, Amit was National Head of Brands Promotion at Hindustan Times.

New Delhi: Amit Gandotra, the esteemed Chief Operating Officer (COO) at the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), tragically passed away on February 15. His untimely demise occurred when he leapt from the 19th floor of a tower situated within Noida’s Lotus Boulevard society in sector 100. Amit Gandotra was widely recognized for his significant contributions across various domains, making his loss deeply felt within the community. At FDCI, he played a pivotal role in supervising teams, orchestrating events, and fostering collaboration among designers and industry stakeholders.

Having graduated from Victoria University in Australia, Amit Gandotra had a rich professional background, having been associated with numerous media groups prior to his tenure at FDCI, which commenced last April. Before assuming the role of COO at FDCI, he served as the National Head of Brands Promotion at Hindustan Times and had a substantial tenure with Bennett Coleman and Co.

At 39 years old, Amit Gandotra is survived by his wife and son. Colleagues and acquaintances have lauded him as a visionary in his field, citing his prowess in branded content and event conceptualization. One former colleague, expressing admiration for his qualities, wrote on LinkedIn, "Amit is a real go-getter! One of the very few professionals with in-depth knowledge of Branded Content & Event Conceptualization. He makes excellent decisions and has the ability to act upon them, and accept responsibility for them...!! He is self-motivated and self-controlled.. God Bless!"

The circumstances surrounding Amit Gandotra's tragic decision remain shrouded in mystery. Despite inquiries by the authorities, including questioning his family and colleagues, a definitive motive has yet to be established.

