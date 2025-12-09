Who Was Baba Adhav? Veteran Social Activist Jailed Over 50 Times For Workers’ Rights Passes Away At 96

Veteran social activist Baba Adhav, known for his relentless fight for the rights of workers in the unorganised sector, passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 96. Even in the final phase of his life, age never diminished his resolve for social justice.

Until his hospitalisation, Adhav continued to be active on the ground. Just last month, he joined a protest outside the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarters, demanding better rights and facilities for hawkers. In November last year, he also observed a three-day hunger strike at Mahatma Phule Wada, raising concerns over alleged misuse of EVMs and calling for fair elections.

Born in Pune in 1930, Babasaheb Padurang Adhav began his career as an ayurveda practitioner in Nana Peth in 1953. However, he soon discovered his life’s mission—championing the welfare of porters, unskilled labourers, rickshaw drivers, and other marginalised groups. To empower them, he established organisations such as Hamal Panchayat and Rickshaw Panchayat, both of which played a pivotal role in securing worker rights. His contributions earned him numerous honours over the decades, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi among the many who paid tribute on Monday.

Adhav married Sheetaltai, a Seva Dal activist and trained nurse. In a 2011 interview, she recalled that their wedding expenses amounted to just ₹10. She worked in a government hospital, and her income supported the household. Reflecting on their early struggles, Adhav had once remarked: “The railway pass she used to get for me described my occupation as ‘non-earning husband’.”

His activism began early. In 1952, he was first jailed for protesting against soaring food prices. In 1966, he gave up his medical practice entirely to commit himself to the socialist movement—an unwavering journey that saw him imprisoned more than 50 times for challenging government policies and advocating for workers.

Among his most influential initiatives was “Ek Gaav, Ek Panvatha” (One Village, One Pond), a movement aimed at combating social discrimination and caste-based inequalities, which resonated widely across Maharashtra.

Adhav had been diagnosed with cancer and spent the last two weeks in the ICU. According to Nitin Pawar, his close associate and general secretary of Rickshaw Panchayat, he passed away at 8:25 pm on Monday. He is survived by two sons and grandchildren.