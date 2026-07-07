/Who was Biju Patnaik? Leader hailed by PM Modi for strengthening India-Indonesia ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik during his address to Indonesia's Parliament in Jakarta, recalling the legendary aviator's role in supporting Indonesia's struggle for independence and describing his actions as a defining moment in the relationship between the two countries.
Referring to the shared history of India and Indonesia, Modi said the two nations achieved independence within a short span of each other and highlighted India's early support for Indonesia's freedom movement.
"Both our nations gained independence around the same time: Indonesia in 1945 and India in 1947. When it came to sovereignty as independent nations, India became a strong voice in support of Indonesia's independence movement at the United Nations. The role played by the respected Biju Patnaik during that period, the way he safely brought Prime Minister Sutan Sjahrir and Vice President Mohammad Hatta to India, brought the two nations closer," the Prime Minister said.
#WATCH | Jakarta, Indonesia | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Both our nations gained independence around the same time: Indonesia in 1945 and India in 1947. When it came to sovereignty as independent nations, India became a strong voice in support of Indonesia's independence… pic.twitter.com/wNtDvy2cnA— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2026
Patnaik, popularly known as Biju Babu, is remembered for a daring rescue mission in July 1947, when he flew into Dutch-controlled Indonesian territory to evacuate Prime Minister Sutan Sjahrir and Vice President Mohammad Hatta. The operation, initiated at the behest of Jawaharlal Nehru, helped focus the world’s attention on the Indonesian independence movement and bolstered diplomatic ties between New Delhi and Jakarta.
After Japan’s surrender in the Second World War, the Dutch tried to re-impose colonial rule in Indonesia, despite the country’s declaration of independence on August 17, 1945. As Dutch forces tightened their control and placed key nationalist leaders under house arrest, Nehru asked the then 31-year-old Patnaik to undertake a covert rescue mission.
Flying a Douglas C-47 Dakota aircraft alongside his wife and co-pilot, Gyanwati Patnaik, he entered hostile airspace despite warnings from Dutch authorities that his aircraft would be shot down. Patnaik reportedly responded by warning that any attack on his plane would invite retaliation against Dutch aircraft over Indian skies.
He successfully landed on an improvised airstrip near Jakarta, evacuated Sjahrir and Hatta, and flew them via Singapore to New Delhi on July 24, 1947. Their arrival enabled Indonesian leaders to present their case before the international community, increasing pressure on the Dutch, who formally recognised Indonesia's independence in December 1949.
The mission marked the beginning of Patnaik's close friendship with Indonesia's founding President Sukarno. His contribution earned him great respect in the country, honorary citizenship of Indonesia, and the title "Bhoomi Putra" (Son of the Soil), one of Indonesia's highest honours seldom bestowed on a foreign national. The Dakota aircraft used in the operation later became a museum exhibit, symbolising the historic bond between the two countries.
Patnaik is also associated with a personal chapter in Indonesia's history. According to several accounts, he suggested the name "Megawati" for Sukarno's daughter after visiting the family shortly after her birth. Derived from the Sanskrit word Meghavati, the name means "daughter of clouds" or "she who has a cloud", inspired by the rain falling at the time of her birth. Megawati Sukarnoputri, who later became Indonesia's fifth President and its first woman head of state, has reportedly recalled the story during meetings with Indian leaders.
Born Bijayananda Patnaik, he was a freedom fighter, pilot, entrepreneur, and politician. Trained at the Delhi Flying Club, he flew rescue missions during the Second World War and is believed to have used his aircraft to support India's freedom movement. After the war, he founded Kalinga Airlines before entering public life.
Patnaik served as Odisha's Chief Minister from 1961 to 1963 and again from 1990 to 1995. He also held the portfolio of Union Minister for Steel, Mines and Coal in the governments led by Morarji Desai and Charan Singh.
He died on April 17, 1997, at the age of 81. His son Naveen Patnaik, went on to form the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and became Odisha’s longest-serving chief minister from 2000 to 2024.
Almost eight decades after the daring rescue, Biju Patnaik’s mission remains one of the most remarkable examples of how one person’s courage can shape international relations. His role in Indonesia’s struggle for freedom continues to be a lasting symbol of the friendship between India and Indonesia.
(With IANS inputs)
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