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Who was Biju Patnaik? Leader hailed by PM Modi for strengthening India-Indonesia ties

Referring to the shared history of India and Indonesia, Modi said the two nations achieved independence within a short span of each other and highlighted India's early support for Indonesia's freedom movement.

Edited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 09:14 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 09:19 PM IST
Who was Biju Patnaik? Leader hailed by PM Modi for strengthening India-Indonesia ties
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Shweta Kumari

Shweta Kumari

Shweta Kumari has been covering political and geopolitical news for the past 4 years. With a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication, she is a journalism-driven storyteller who strives to inform and engage readers through in-depth reporting and thought-provoking analysis. She began her career in 2021 at The Statesman, with a primary focus on reporting and conducting interviews. She has previously worked with ANI. Shweta has covered numerous events, including the G20 summit, Indian Elections, the US Presidential Election, the Middle East Conflict, and many more. She can be reached at: Shweta.Kumari@India.com

 
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