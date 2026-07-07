/Who was Biju Patnaik? Leader hailed by PM Modi for strengthening India-Indonesia ties

After Japan’s surrender in the Second World War, the Dutch tried to re-impose colonial rule in Indonesia, despite the country’s declaration of independence on August 17, 1945. As Dutch forces tightened their control and placed key nationalist leaders under house arrest, Nehru asked the then 31-year-old Patnaik to undertake a covert rescue mission.



Flying a Douglas C-47 Dakota aircraft alongside his wife and co-pilot, Gyanwati Patnaik, he entered hostile airspace despite warnings from Dutch authorities that his aircraft would be shot down. Patnaik reportedly responded by warning that any attack on his plane would invite retaliation against Dutch aircraft over Indian skies.



He successfully landed on an improvised airstrip near Jakarta, evacuated Sjahrir and Hatta, and flew them via Singapore to New Delhi on July 24, 1947. Their arrival enabled Indonesian leaders to present their case before the international community, increasing pressure on the Dutch, who formally recognised Indonesia's independence in December 1949.



The mission marked the beginning of Patnaik's close friendship with Indonesia's founding President Sukarno. His contribution earned him great respect in the country, honorary citizenship of Indonesia, and the title "Bhoomi Putra" (Son of the Soil), one of Indonesia's highest honours seldom bestowed on a foreign national. The Dakota aircraft used in the operation later became a museum exhibit, symbolising the historic bond between the two countries.



Patnaik is also associated with a personal chapter in Indonesia's history. According to several accounts, he suggested the name "Megawati" for Sukarno's daughter after visiting the family shortly after her birth. Derived from the Sanskrit word Meghavati, the name means "daughter of clouds" or "she who has a cloud", inspired by the rain falling at the time of her birth. Megawati Sukarnoputri, who later became Indonesia's fifth President and its first woman head of state, has reportedly recalled the story during meetings with Indian leaders.