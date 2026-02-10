Who was Chandan Kumar Raja? Indian-origin techie shot dead in daylight shooting in Toronto

Indian origin death: Chandan Kumar Raja was a 37-year-old Indian-origin tech professional from Karnataka who was shot dead in a daylight attack outside a busy shopping centre in Toronto. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of the Woodbine Shopping Centre in Etobicoke, according to reports.

The victim lived in Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area. Police believe the shooting was targeted rather than random.

Shooting in busy mall parking lot

Toronto Police Service said officers were called to reports of gunfire at about 3.31 pm local time near Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 27. When they arrived, they found Chandan with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition but later died.

Images from the scene showed Chandan’s white SUV riddled with bullet holes and shattered glass. The shooters fled in a vehicle, and police are still searching for suspects.

Who was Chandan Kumar Raja?

Chandan originally came from Thyamagondlu village near Nelamangala in Bengaluru Rural district, Karnataka. He had moved to Canada around six years ago in search of better opportunities.

He graduated in computer science from Saptagiri College in Bengaluru and worked initially in India before moving abroad. In Canada, he built a steady life and worked as an IT professional. Friends described him as active in the local Kannada community, organising cultural events and promoting the Kannada language and culture.

Family appeal for help

Chandan’s parents, who live in Nelamangala, said they had been asking him to return home. His father appealed to the Indian government for help in repatriating his body for final rites.