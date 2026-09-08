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  • /Who was Chongtham Vikram Singh? The gifted Manipuri guitarist, killed over noise complaint in Delhi

Who was Chongtham Vikram Singh? The gifted Manipuri guitarist, killed over noise complaint in Delhi

He had started out playing lead guitar in bands back in Manipur, before eventually moving to Delhi where he took up teaching at the Delhi School of Music.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 11:42 AM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 11:42 AM IST
Who was Chongtham Vikram Singh? The gifted Manipuri guitarist, killed over noise complaint in Delhi

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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