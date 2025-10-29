Who Was Darshan Singh Sahsi? Indian-Origin Tycoon Shot Dead In Canada

Darshan Singh Sahsi was shot dead outside his home in British Columbia, Canada, on Tuesday. Local law enforcement officials suspect it to be a targeted attack.

According to reports, Canada-based gangster Goldy Dhillon, allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has claimed responsibility for the killing. In a now-circulating Facebook post, Dhillon reportedly alleged that Sahsi was involved in drug trafficking and had ignored the gang’s monetary demands. However, these claims have not been independently verified.

Who Was Darshan Singh Sahsi?

According to multiple reports, Darshan Singh Sahsi, a 68-year-old Indian-origin businessman and philanthropist from Rajgarh village near Doraha in Punjab, owned a brick kiln before migrating to Vancouver in 1991. Over the years, he rose to prominence as an NRI entrepreneur and philanthropist, leading Canam International, one of the world’s largest clothing recycling companies.

Sahsi also operated a plant in Gujarat’s Kandla and a recycling facility in Haryana’s Panipat before eventually settling in Canada. His tragic killing has raised concerns within the Indian diaspora and reignited discussions over the growing threat of gang violence against Indian-origin businessmen in Canada.