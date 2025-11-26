Who Was Deepti Chaurasia? Kamla Pasand family’s Daughter-In-Law Who Ended Her Life

Deepti Chaurasia, aged 40, was the daughter-in-law of Kamal Kishor Chaurasia. She belonged to the Kamla Pasand business family, the well-known family that owns brands such as Kamla Pasand and Rajshree — controlled by Kamal Kishor. She married his son, Harpreet Chaurasia, in 2010. The couple had a 14-year-old son and a five-year-old daughter.

So far, not much public information about Deepti — her education or earlier life has been revealed. According to media reports, she lived with her husband and their children at a family residence in the upscale Vasant Vihar neighbourhood in South Delhi.

The Tragic Incident

According to reports, on Tuesday evening (November 26, 2025), Deepti was found dead in the Vasant Vihar house. The police have described the case as an alleged suicide. Her body was found hanging inside the home.

Authorities recovered a handwritten suicide note from the scene. In the note, she reportedly wrote that she did not blame anyone but expressed despair. “If there is no love or trust in a relationship, then what is the point of life?,” she had written.

In addition to the note, a diary was also found. According to ANI, the diary mentions a dispute between Deepti and her husband.

