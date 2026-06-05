Who was Devosmita Paul? Delhi University professor found dead in her East Delhi apartment; murder suspected

A 49-year-old assistant professor at Delhi University was found dead in her apartment in east Delhi's Vasundhara Enclave on Thursday, with police treating the case as a murder.

The victim, identified as Debosmita Paul, was an assistant professor at Shivaji College and lived alone in the apartment, police said.

According to East Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar, a PCR call was received at around 2:35 pm from Paul's sister, informing police authorities that she had been found dead inside her flat.

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Delhi: A Delhi University assistant professor, Debosmita Paul, was allegedly murdered in Satyam Enclave, East Delhi. She was found dead after being struck on the head with a heavy object. She was living separately from her husband, who resides in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/t9eaW7MmWJ — IANS (@ians_india) June 4, 2026

The caller, Devarati Paul, told police that her sister had not responded to multiple phone calls since the morning. Concerned for her wellbeing, she went to the apartment and found it locked from the outside.

Suspecting something was wrong, she broke open the lock and entered the flat, where she found her sister's body and immediately informed the police.

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A police team, accompanied by forensic and crime scene experts, reached the spot and conducted a thorough inspection of the apartment.

Police collected forensic evidence from the scene and documented it through photographs and videography. The body was later sent to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Officials said the precise cause of death would be established after the autopsy report is received.

Police have registered a case of murder under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the New Ashok Nagar police station. Multiple teams have been deployed to identify and arrest those involved. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage, tracing the victim’s recent movements and contacts, and pursuing other potential leads.

According to the preliminary investigation, the victim appears to have been struck on the head with a heavy object, police said. Officials found a deep head wound, while the veins in her wrist were also discovered to be severed. Police added that there were no indications of robbery, as jewellery and cash kept inside the house remained untouched.

More details in the matter are still awaited.

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