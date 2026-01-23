Who was German woman Emilie Schenkl? Did you know her link with Subhash Chandra Bose?

Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti: Emilie Schenkl was an Austrian-born German woman who is claimed to be closely connected with one of India’s most iconic freedom fighters, Subhash Chandra Bose. Though largely unknown for decades, her relationship with Bose has gained attention in recent years as historians revisit lesser-known chapters of India’s independence movement.

Emilie Schenkl was born on December 26, 1910, in Austria, to an Austrian father. She grew up in Europe at a time when the continent was undergoing political and social upheaval. In the 1930s, she worked as a secretary in Vienna for Subhash Chandra Bose’s book, The Indian Struggle, during which she came into contact with Bose, who was living in exile from British-ruled India.