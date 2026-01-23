Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3009685https://zeenews.india.com/india/who-was-german-woman-emilie-schenkl-did-you-know-her-link-with-subhash-chandra-bose-3009685.html
NewsIndiaWho was German woman Emilie Schenkl? Did you know her link with Subhash Chandra Bose?
NETAJI SUBHASH CHANDRA BOSE

Who was German woman Emilie Schenkl? Did you know her link with Subhash Chandra Bose?

Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti: Emilie Schenkl was an Austrian-born German woman who is claimed to be closely connected with one of India’s most iconic freedom fighters, Subhash Chandra Bose.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2026, 09:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Who was German woman Emilie Schenkl? Did you know her link with Subhash Chandra Bose?Image Credit: facebook/@JawharSircar

Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti: Emilie Schenkl was an Austrian-born German woman who is claimed to be closely connected with one of India’s most iconic freedom fighters, Subhash Chandra Bose. Though largely unknown for decades, her relationship with Bose has gained attention in recent years as historians revisit lesser-known chapters of India’s independence movement.

Emilie Schenkl was born on December 26, 1910, in Austria, to an Austrian father. She grew up in Europe at a time when the continent was undergoing political and social upheaval. In the 1930s, she worked as a secretary in Vienna for Subhash Chandra Bose’s book, The Indian Struggle, during which she came into contact with Bose, who was living in exile from British-ruled India.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bengal Election 2026
No alliance with Left? Congress may contest Bengal assembly polls on its own
amritsar blast news
NIA searches in three border districts in Amritsar blast case
personal care
Best Cream Blushes for Natural Glow – Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Delhi CM Rekha gupta
Delhi CM Donates Month’s Salary To Ram Katha Platform
pralay missile
Watch Video: First-ever salvo firing of quasi-ballistic Pralay missile
Delhi air pollution
CAQM lifts GRAP stage III curbs in Delhi-NCR as AQI improves
Yogi Adityanath
Strong Sports Culture Taking Shape In India, Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Russia-US relations
Trump–Putin ‘secret deal’ speculation fuels global geopolitical churn | DNA
men jeans
Best Men’s Jeans for Everyday Style – Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
UGC
Explained: What Are UGC New Equity Regulations For HEI?