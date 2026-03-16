Who was Gurkeerat Singh Manocha? Ujjain student died in Canada after alleged assault

Gurkeerat Singh Manocha, a resident of Ujjain who had travelled to Canada for higher education, died in a tragic incident in Fort St John, British Columbia.

The family has alleged that the death was a murder resulting from a dispute and is demanding strict action against those responsible.

As per the available information, Gurkeerat, son of Gurjit Singh Manocha from Parshwanath Colony on Dewas Road in Ujjain, had moved to Canada around 15 months ago. He was pursuing a Business Management Post-Degree Diploma Program at Northern Lights College.

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The family said the incident took place on Saturday (March 14) during an altercation in which assailants allegedly carried out a fatal attack on him. His father, Gurjit Singh, stated that Canadian police have initiated a thorough investigation into the case. The exact circumstances and cause of death will be determined after the probe is completed, including the findings of the pending post-mortem report.

Family members said the underlying cause of the dispute has not yet been revealed. They are urging authorities to file a murder case against the accused once the investigation establishes the facts.

The news has plunged the family, relatives and the local community in Ujjain into deep grief, where Gurkeerat was widely known and cherished.

The incident underscores the risks faced by Indian students studying abroad, amid occasional reports of violence or disputes in host countries.

The family is awaiting justice and answers from the ongoing investigation by Canadian authorities.

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh have taken note of the case following the Chief Minister’s outreach to support the family during this difficult period. The death of a promising young student who had gone abroad for better opportunities has left friends and acquaintances in shock.

Gurkeerat’s pursuit of advanced studies in business management reflected his ambitions for a successful future. As the investigation continues, the family is hoping for a swift and transparent process to hold the responsible parties accountable.

With the input from agency...