Who Was Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, Jaish-e-Mohammed Terrorist Killed In Operation Sindoor? Eldest Brother-In-Law Of Maulana Masood Azhar

Who Was Hafiz Muhammed Jameel: In response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed 26 lives, India launched Operation Sindoor during the wee hours of 8 May, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. A total of 9 sites were targeted through air strikes, neutralizing dozens of terrorists. Now, three days later, fresh media reports suggest that Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, a terrorist of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), was among the terrorists killed in India's air strike.

Who Was Hafiz Muhammed Jameel?

As per the media reports, Hafiz Muhammed Jameel was in charge of Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur. He was actively involved in the radical indoctrination of youth and fundraising for JeM. He was also the eldest brother-in-law of Maulana Masood Azhar, who masterminded several terrorist attacks in India.

The media reports also suggest that Mudassar Khadian Khas (Lashkar-e-Taiba), Mohammad Yusuf Azhar (Jaish-e-Mohammed), Khalid @ Abu Akasha (Lashkar-e-Taiba), and Mohammad Hassan Khan (Jaish-e-Mohammed) were also killed in India's air strikes at different locations.

During the last three days, the tensions between the nuclear-armed neighboring countries reached a war-like situation as Pakistan took a provocative action, targeting drones and missiles at several locations in Indian territory. The Indian armed forces retaliated proportionately.

In an Indian government's press briefing on Saturday morning, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, said, "Pakistan Military continued the provocations, carrying out aggressive actions employing multiple threat vectors all along the Western Border."

She further said, "There were also several high-speed missile attacks noticed, subsequently after 01:40 hours (May 10) in the night at several air bases in Punjab. In a deplorable, cowardly act, targeting of civilian infrastructure had taken place, where Pakistan attacked the Medicare center, and school premises at the Airbases of Srinagar, Awantipora and Udhampur. Yet again, displaying irresponsible targeting of our civilian infrastructure."

"In a swift and calibrated response, Indian Armed Forces carried out precision attacks only on identified military targets," she said.