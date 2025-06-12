Who Was 'Kamal Kaur Bhabhi'? Punjab Influencer Found Dead In Car, Police Suspect Murder

Social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, popularly known as 'Kamal Kaur Bhabhi,' was found dead inside a parked car at Adesh Hospital in Bhucho, Bathinda, on Wednesday evening, June 11, 2025, with police suspecting murder, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

Discovery Of The Body

The influencer's body, aged 30, was found inside the back seat of a deserted car after hospital staff complained about a stench, the Bathinda police said. Superintendent of Police (City) Narinder Singh informed, "Due to advanced decomposition, injury marks are not yet identifiable. The body has been sent to Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death."

#WATCH | Punjab | Body of Ludhiana-based social media influencer, Kanchan Kumari, alias Kamal Kaur, found in her own car, in Bathinda.



SP Bathinda, Narinder Singh says, "Yesterday evening, we received a call that a car was parked in Adesh Hospital and some foul smell was coming… pic.twitter.com/KPzOKNVwkV — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025

Who Was Kamal Kaur?

Kanchan, a resident of Lachman Colony in Ludhiana, had a verified Instagram account with 383,000 followers and 1,351 posts, and was active across multiple social media platforms. Months earlier, she faced public criticism from an overseas-based gangster for allegedly using objectionable language in her content, police sources revealed to The Tribune.

Investigation Underway

SP Singh added that Kanchan departed Ludhiana on June 9 to attend a promotional show in Bathinda and then lost contact with her family. "The family of the victim has been alerted and further legal action will be taken based on their affidavits," he said in a press conference. Investigators believe that she was killed somewhere else and then her body was thrown into the car. "Preliminary indications go in the direction of foul play," a police officer told ANI.

Public And Social Media Response

The news has created shockwaves among Kanchan's online public, with X users such as @PunjabPulse mourning and calling for justice. "Death of Kamal Kaur Bhabhi is tragic. Police need to work speedily," was one of the posts. The news has brought back into focus issues of the safety of social media influencers, particularly women, in light of online threats.

Subsequent Steps

Police are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death and are also checking CCTV footage around the hospital to track the movement of the vehicle. The probe is also investigating Kanchan's recent activity and any connection with the gangster's threat. While Bathinda weeps for the loss of a public figure online, authorities have promised a proper investigation into suspected murder.