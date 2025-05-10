Who Was Khalid Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorist Killed In Indian Strikes On Pakistan Operation Sindoor?

India-Pakistan Conflict: In retaliation to the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ on May 7. In a coordinated effort, the Indian Air Force and Army carried out precision strikes on nine terrorist camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), successfully neutralising the intended targets.

Who Was Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Khalid?

Khalid, also known as Abu Akasha, was a member of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. He was involved in several terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and played a key role in smuggling weapons from Afghanistan. According to reports, the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist funeral was held in Faisalabad and was attended by senior officials of the Pakistani Army as well as the Deputy Commissioner of Faisalabad.

Terrorist Killed In India's Airstrikes

The media reports also suggest that Mudassar Khadian Khas (Lashkar-e-Taiba), Mohammad Yusuf Azhar (Jaish-e-Mohammed), Khalid @ Abu Akasha (Lashkar-e-Taiba), and Mohammad Hassan Khan (Jaish-e-Mohammed) were also killed in India's air strikes at different locations.

During the last three days, the tensions between the nuclear-armed neighboring countries reached a war-like situation as Pakistan took a provocative action, targeting drones and missiles at several locations in Indian territory. The Indian armed forces retaliated proportionately.

Wing Commander Vyomika Sing Press Conference

In an Indian government's press briefing on Saturday morning, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, said, "Pakistan Military continued the provocations, carrying out aggressive actions employing multiple threat vectors all along the Western Border."

She further said, "There were also several high-speed missile attacks noticed, subsequently after 01:40 hours (May 10) in the night at several air bases in Punjab. In a deplorable, cowardly act, targeting of civilian infrastructure had taken place, where Pakistan attacked the Medicare center, and school premises at the Airbases of Srinagar, Awantipora and Udhampur. Yet again, displaying irresponsible targeting of our civilian infrastructure."

"In a swift and calibrated response, Indian Armed Forces carried out precision attacks only on identified military targets," she said.