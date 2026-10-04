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Who was Mad Sandhu? Punjabi LGBTQ influencer shot dead in Amritsar

Who was Mad Sandhu? The Punjabi LGBTQ influencer and makeup artist shot dead in Amritsar. Here's his career, online life and the latest police update.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 09:36 AM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 09:41 AM IST
Who was Mad Sandhu? Punjabi LGBTQ influencer shot dead in Amritsar
Image Credit: X. Mad Sandhu.

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Who was Mad Sandhu? Punjabi LGBTQ influencer shot dead in Amritsar
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