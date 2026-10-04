/Who was Mad Sandhu? Punjabi LGBTQ influencer shot dead in Amritsar

Punjabi makeup artist and social media influencer Mad Sandhu, whose real name was Madhusudan Sandhu, was shot dead in Amritsar on Saturday. Known for makeup, fashion, films and outspoken conversations about gender and identity, Sandhu had built a large online following. Police are hunting the motorcycle-borne attackers while examining a viral claim of responsibility linked to Goldy Dhillon gang.
Mad Sandhu was an Amritsar-based makeup artist, stylist, salon owner and digital creator who became widely known through Instagram, podcasts and videos. He had more than 2.2 lakh followers on Instagram and regularly posted about makeup, fashion, lifestyle and the Punjabi entertainment industry.
His work in fashion began before his social media following took off. Sandhu worked as a stylist and assistant costume designer on film projects in Punjab and Mumbai, according to reports. He later ran Mane Lane Unisex Salon in Amritsar and beauty academies offering makeup courses. He also appeared in the Punjabi film Oye Bhole Oye.
Sandhu also used podcasts and social media to speak about gender, identity and his own experiences. He was openly gay and often faced homophobic abuse over his appearance, clothes and makeup. Speaking about criticism directed at him, he had said, "God has made me the way I am."
The shooting took place at around 6 pm on Saturday on Loharka Road in Amritsar. Police said Sandhu had gone to collect his car from a washing centre when two men arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire before escaping.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Siri Vennela said around two to three rounds were fired. An eyewitness told police that Sandhu was shot from close range. He was taken to a private hospital but died from his injuries. Police registered an FIR on the basis of his family's statement and began checking CCTV footage and other evidence from the area.
Amritsar Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill said investigators had "solid leads" and expected to identify and arrest those involved. Police have not publicly established the motive behind the murder and are examining more than one possibility.
Hours after the shooting, a social media post purportedly linked to gangster Goldy Dhillon and Jagga Tarn Taran claimed responsibility for Sandhu's killing. The post said Sandhu was "spoiling our new generation" and issued warnings to people supporting him and to institutions inviting him as a chief guest.
The claim has not been independently verified. Police are examining the post, and investigators have not said that the stated reason in the message has been established as the motive for the attack. India Today reported that the post was purportedly attributed to Goldy Dhillon and Jagga Tarn Taran.
Gurpreet Singh, known as Goldy Dhillon, has been linked by Punjab Police to extortion, targeted killings and criminal networks operating in India and overseas. Police sources cited by India Today said he was believed to be abroad. He has also figured in earlier investigations and an NIA charge sheet.
Sandhu's clothes, makeup and online videos had repeatedly drawn hostile comments. A few months before his death, a video involving Sandhu and a Nihang Sikh circulated online after objections were raised to his content and clothing. Sandhu later said older videos were being circulated again and that he had changed the style of some of his content. Police have not connected that episode to Saturday's murder.
Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla said Sandhu had been receiving threats for some time and had spoken about them on social media. Congress leader Raj Kumar Verka cited the killing while attacking the AAP government over law and order and demanded Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's resignation.
Sandhu was the son of a retired Punjab Police officer. His online career had taken him from professional styling and makeup work to films, podcasts and a large social media audience. Police teams are now trying to identify the two men seen fleeing the Loharka Road shooting and determine who ordered the attack.
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