Who Was Manju Kumari Sinha? Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Once Rode Motorcycle For 40 km To See Her; Know Their Love Story

Nitish Kumar, chief of the Janata Dal (United) and a key leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), was sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar for the 10th time on 20 November 2025. At the swearing-in ceremony, only his son was present from the family. While his political achievements are receiving widespread attention, his late wife Manju Kumari Sinha remains an integral, though often understated, part of his journey.

Throughout her life, she stood firmly by Nitish Kumar during his most challenging periods. Here is a closer look at the woman who played a significant role behind the scenes.

Who Was Manju Kumari Sinha?

Manju Kumari Sinha, fondly known as Manju Sinha, was a schoolteacher by profession. She came from an educated family and pursued a career in teaching, working at Kamala Nehru Government Girls' School in Patna. Known for her disciplined lifestyle, humility, and calm nature, she was deeply dedicated to her students and her family.

Marriage To Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar and Manju Kumari Sinha were married on 22 February 1973, during their college years. Nitish was studying at the Bihar College of Engineering, while Manju Kumari Sinha was a sociology student at Magadh Mahila College, Patna.

Her Unwavering Support In Nitish Kumar’s Career

Although Manju Kumari Sinha stayed away from public appearances and maintained a distance from politics, she remained the strongest pillar of support throughout Nitish Kumar’s political journey.

According to media reports, even during phases when Nitish struggled politically, she stood by him steadfastly. Her quiet strength and belief in him reportedly influenced several significant decisions in his career.

Nitish Kumar Rode 40 km On A Motorcycle To Meet Her

In 1985, shortly after Nitish Kumar became an MLA for the first time, he returned to Bakhtiyarpur, where he was given a warm welcome. However, his wife, Manju Kumari Sinha, was not present; she had travelled to her parents’ home in Seudaha for some work.

Eager to see her, Nitish borrowed a friend’s motorcycle and rode 40 km to Seudaha. According to Bhaskar English, Manju Kumari Sinha was overjoyed to see him arrive at her doorstep.

When Nitish Kumar became Chief Minister of Bihar for the first time, Manju Kumari Sinha became emotional and said, "Truth has triumphed over falsehood".

How And When Did Manju Kumari Sinha Pass Away?

Manju Kumari Sinha passed away on 14 May 2007, at the age of 53, due to pneumonia. She breathed her last at Max Hospital, New Delhi.

Even today, Nitish Kumar and his son visit her memorial at Kankarbagh in Patna and Kalyan Bigha village in Nalanda on her death anniversary to pay homage.