Who Was Mohammad Hassan Khan, Jaish-e-Mohammed Terrorist Killed In Operation Sindoor?

Who Was Mohammad Hassan Khan: After the deadly Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, in which 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali citizen were killed, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In a statement of the Ministry of Defence, it was clarified that altogether, nine sites have been targeted.

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution," the statement read.

Who Was Mohammad Hassan Khan?

According to sources, Mohammad Hassan Khan was affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). He was the son of Mufti Asghar Khan Kashmiri, operational commander of JeM in PoK. He played a key role in coordinating terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Apart from Khan, Mudassar Khadian Khas (alias Mudassar, Abu Jundal), Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, Mohammad Yusuf Azhar (aka Ustad Ji, Mohd Salim, and Ghosi Sahab), and Khalid (aka Abu Akasha) were also killed, as per sources.

Pakistani Drones In Indian Territory

In a special briefing on Saturday of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence about the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, it was informed that the Pakistan Military has been moving its troops into forward areas, indicating an offensive intent to escalate the situation further.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence stated that drones were sighted at 26 locations along the International Border and Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan.

On Friday, a Pakistani drone hit a residential area in Firozpur, Punjab, injuring three people. ANI quoted SSP Ferozepur, Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, as saying, "We received information about three people being injured. They have burn injuries. Doctors will treat them. Most of the drones have been neutralised by the army."

Explosions were also heard in Jammu as India's air defence intercepts Pakistani drones amid a blackout. Additionally, a complete blackout was enforced in Udhampur of the Jammu division.