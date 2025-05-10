Who Was Mohammad Yusuf Azhar Jaish-e-Mohammed Terrorist Killed In Indian Strikes On Pakistan Operation Sindoor?

Operation Sindoor: The Indian Armed Forces have added another feather to their illustrious cap with the splendid success of Operation Sindoor. Amid the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict, the forces eliminated over 100 terrorists in precision strikes. Among those killed was Mohammad Yusuf Azhar—also known as Ustad Ji, Mohd Salim, and Ghosi Sahab—according to media reports.

As part of Operation Sindoor, India targeted nine terror posts located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir through surprise precision strikes. The 25-minute multi-domain assault, carried out using air, naval, and ground-based platforms, hit nine high-value terror launchpads.

Government sources described the strikes as “measured, precise, and intelligence-driven,” with each target confirmed through actionable intelligence. These attacks were carried out to avenge the lives lost in the horrific terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22.

Who Is Mohammad Yusuf Azhar?

Mohammad Yusuf Azhar, also known by aliases such as Ustad Ji, Mohd Salim, and Ghosi Sahab, is a key figure associated with the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). He was the brother-in-law of JeM chief Masood Azhar and has played a significant role in the organisation’s operations, particularly in overseeing its weapons training programs. Terrorist Mohammad Yusuf Azhar has been linked to several terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir and was also named as a suspect in the hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC-814.

Adding further, India has carried out deep and multiple strikes inside Pakistan for the first time since 1971. The action comes in response to the Pahalgam terror attack and Pakistan’s targeting of Indian cities using missiles and drones.