Who was Nancy Grewal? Indian-origin youtuber stabbed to death in Canada: What we know so far

Nancy Grewal stabbed: In a shocking incident, an Indian-origin social media influencer, Nancy Grewal, was stabbed to death in Ontario, Canada. Nancy was a 45-year-old YouTuber of Punjabi origin who lived in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. She became known online for sharing strong opinions on social, political, and religious issues related to Punjab and the Indian diaspora. On her social media platforms, Grewal frequently commented on current affairs and controversial topics, which reportedly gained her both supporters and critics.

Originally from Punjab, Grewal had lived in different parts of Canada before settling in the Windsor–LaSalle region. Through her videos and posts, she built an online following by discussing issues such as politics, community debates, and developments in Punjab.

How was she stabbed?

According to police, the attack took place on the night of March 3, 2026, at Grewal’s residence in the Todd Lane area of LaSalle, near Windsor in Ontario. Authorities received a report of a stabbing shortly before 9:30 pm local time. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Grewal with serious stab wounds.

Emergency medical teams rushed her to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, despite efforts to save her life, she later died from her injuries. Police confirmed the case as a homicide and began an investigation soon after the incident.

Investigators also asked residents in the surrounding area to share surveillance or security camera footage that could help identify the attacker. So far, officials have not confirmed whether any suspect has been arrested.

Why was she stabbed?

The exact motive behind the killing has not yet been officially confirmed by authorities. Police have described the case as an isolated incident and said the investigation is still ongoing.

However, some reports have mentioned that Grewal had previously posted videos criticising Khalistani activists and commenting on political issues linked to Punjab. Because of these outspoken views, investigators are also examining whether her online activity could be related to the attack.

Police continue investigation

Canadian police are continuing their investigation to identify the suspect and determine the exact reason behind the killing. Authorities have appealed to the public for information that could help them solve the case.

This incident has drawn attention both in Canada and in India, especially among the Punjabi community, where Grewal’s social media content was widely followed.