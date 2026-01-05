Advertisement
Who Was Nikitha Rao Godishala, 27 Year Old Indian Woman Found Dead In US, Ex-Boyfriend Flees To India
NIKITHA GODISHALA

Who Was Nikitha Rao Godishala, 27 Year Old Indian Woman Found Dead In US, Ex-Boyfriend Flees To India

 A 27-year-old Indian national named Nikitha Godishala was found stabbed to death in the US, triggering an international manhunt for her ex-boyfriend.

Jan 05, 2026
Who Was Nikitha Rao Godishala, 27 Year Old Indian Woman Found Dead In US, Ex-Boyfriend Flees To India

Nikitha Godishala, a 27-year-old Indian national living in United States, was working as a data and strategy analyst in Maryland. As per the reports, she was reported missing on New Year’s Eve and was later found dead with stab wounds inside her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in Columbia.

Police allege her ex-boyfriend, Arjun Sharma, killed her and then fled to India; he is now wanted on murder charges. The Howard County Police and the Indian Embassy are actively involved in the investigation and assisting her family. 

