Who was notorious Bhanu Pratap Singh, killed in STF ‘encounter’ as police across four districts hunted him?

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) has killed notorious criminal Bhanu Pratap Singh, also known as Bablu Yadav, in an alleged encounter in Ayodhya’s Maharajganj area. The action ended a long search for a man who had been on the radar of multiple district police teams for years.

According to senior police officials, Singh was wanted in more than 40 criminal cases, including contract killings, robbery, extortion and other serious offences. He had been evading arrest for a long time and was listed among the hardened offenders operating across districts in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Late-night operation near Aami Ghat

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The shootout took place late on Sunday (June 7) night. The police said STF Inspector JP Rai informed local police around 11 pm about a confrontation with two motorcycle-borne suspects near Aami Ghat and requested immediate support.

A police team rushed to the spot and found that an encounter had already taken place between STF personnel and the suspects. During the exchange of fire, Singh was hit by a bullet and sustained serious injuries. His associate managed to escape from the scene and is still absconding, with police teams continuing search operations.

Officials said that after the encounter, the STF team arranged for an ambulance to shift the injured Singh to a hospital. However, when the ambulance did not arrive on time, STF personnel themselves transported him to the hospital.

He was first taken for primary treatment and later referred to the medical college in Darshan Nagar due to the seriousness of his condition. Doctors there declared him dead during treatment.

Criminal record across multiple districts

The police identified him as a resident of Vikhanpur village under Belghat police station in Gorakhpur district. His name had surfaced repeatedly in cases registered across several districts, including charges of murder, robbery, extortion and organised criminal activity.

Authorities said he had been a challenge for law enforcement agencies in the region. His network and repeated evasion of arrest led to coordinated efforts by police units in different districts to track him down over an extended period.

The police had also announced a combined reward of Rs 1.65 lakh for information leading to his arrest. The bounty included Rs 1 lakh announced by ADG Varanasi Zone Piyush Mordia, Rs 50,000 by DIG Ayodhya Somen Verma and Rs 15,000 by Ayodhya SSP Dr Gaurav Grover.

Search continues for associate

Following the encounter, the police have intensified efforts to trace Singh’s associate who escaped from the spot. Teams have been deployed in surrounding areas, and checkpoints have been set up to prevent movement across routes connected to the incident site.

Officials said further details will be shared once the ongoing investigation progresses.