Who was Prateek Yadav? Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother at the centre of wedding row with Aparna Yadav
Despite coming from one of the largest political families in Uttar Pradesh, Prateek largely stayed away from active politics, unlike other family members.
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Prateek Yadav, son of late Mulayam Singh Yadav, died in Lucknow at the age of 38. He was brought dead to a civil hospital in the city on Wednesday morning.
According to police sources, family members brought him to the hospital at around 6:15 am, where doctors declared him dead. Aparna Yadav was reportedly not present at the time.
The exact cause of death has not yet been revealed. A post-mortem examination is underway, and further details are awaited.
Who was Prateek Yadav
Prateek Yadav was the younger son of late Samajwadi Party (SP) founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, from his second wife Sadhana Gupta. He was the half-brother (step-brother) of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (son from Mulayam's first marriage). He was also a husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav.
Despite coming from one of the largest political families in Uttar Pradesh, Prateek largely stayed away from active politics, unlike other family members.
Also Read | Prateek Yadav, younger son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, dies at 38 in Lucknow
Age and background
He was 38 years old at the time of his death. He was an MBA graduate from the University of Leeds (UK) and involved in business, particularly real estate.
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