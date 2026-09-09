/Who was Rakesh Mehta? Ex-Delhi Chief Secretary dies by suicide, note found

Former Delhi Chief Secretary and retired IAS officer Rakesh Mehta allegedly died by suicide after hanging himself at his residence in Kendriya Vihar-2, Phase-2, Gautam Buddha Nagar, police said.
According to Noida Police, the incident was reported to the Phase-2 Police Station through Dial-112. Local police immidelately reached the spot following the alert, while a forensic team also examined the scene, officials said.
The door to Mehta’s flat was locked from the inside, prompting police to break it open and enter the residence. His body was subsequently found inside the flat.
Police also recovered a purported suicide note from the scene. In the note, Mehta reportedly cited “mental and health issues” as reasons for taking the extreme step.
At the time of the incident, Mehta’s wife, Sumanti Mehta, was in Dehradun visiting their son. She grew concerned after her husband repeatedly failed to answer her calls.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death and examining the contents of the note, along with other evidence collected from the residence.
Following the incident, inquest proceedings were completed and a post-mortem examination was carried out. After the necessary formalities, the deceased’s body was handed over to the family for the last rites.
Mehta, a 1975-batch IAS officer, served under former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit from 2007 to 2010.
His tenure coincided with preparations for and the conduct of the 2010 Commonwealth Games, during which the Delhi administration was engaged in several major infrastructure and civic development projects.
Throughout his career, Mehta held several key positions in the Delhi government and also served as commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Former colleagues remembered his contribution to overseeing major transport, power and civic infrastructure projects across the national capital.
The former bureaucrat’s death is being investigated by the Noida Phase-2 police. Investigators are expected to examine the suicide note, forensic findings and other available evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.
Officials said more details are likely to emerge as the investigation progresses.
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