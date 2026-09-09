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Who was Rakesh Mehta? Ex-Delhi Chief Secretary dies by suicide, note found

Former Delhi Chief Secretary and retired IAS officer Rakesh Mehta allegedly died by suicide at his Gautam Buddha Nagar residence, with police investigating a purported suicide note and other evidence to determine the circumstances of his death.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 07:50 AM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 07:50 AM IST
Who was Rakesh Mehta? Ex-Delhi Chief Secretary dies by suicide, note found
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