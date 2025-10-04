Who Was Rameshwar Dudi? Veteran Congress Leader Dies At 62 After Two-Year Coma

Rameshwar Dudi, senior Congress leader and former Member of Parliament from Rajasthan’s Bikaner constituency, passed away on Saturday at the age of 62 after being in a coma for over two years.

Dudi, a prominent farmer leader and experienced politician, had been unwell since suffering a brain haemorrhage in August 2023. He underwent surgery at Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Hospital before being transferred to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for continued treatment. He was also battling diabetes and hypertension.

The news of his demise was confirmed by Baytu MLA Harish Choudhary, who paid tribute to Dudi in a heartfelt message shared on social media.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“The demise of farmer leader Rameshwar Dudi ji, who started his political journey from student life and fought for the rights of the oppressed, exploited, and deprived sections of the state by raising their voice in the country's biggest Panchayat, Lok Sabha, and Rajasthan Assembly, is extremely sad and unfortunate for all of us,” Choudhary wrote.

“May God give place to the departed soul in his feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow,” he added.

Political Career And Contributions

Born on 1 July 1963, Rameshwar Dudi was the son of Jetha Ram Dudi and Asha Devi. He held a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) degree from B.J.S. Rampuria College in Bikaner. In 1983, he married Sushila Devi.

Dudi began his political journey at the grassroots level, serving as the Pradhan of Nokha village from 1995 to 1999. He rose to national prominence when he was elected as a Member of the 13th Lok Sabha from Bikaner in the year 2000.

He contested the 2004 Lok Sabha elections again from Bikaner but lost to Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who ran on a BJP ticket.

From 2014 to 2018, Dudi served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, where he was known for his advocacy for farmers and marginalised communities.

In 2022, he was appointed as Chairman of the Rajasthan State Agro Industries Development Board.

Health Issues And Death

On 27 August 2023, Dudi suffered a brain haemorrhage and underwent surgery. Despite medical intervention, his condition remained critical, and he slipped into a coma from which he never recovered.

He passed away on Saturday, leaving behind a legacy of grassroots activism and decades of political service.