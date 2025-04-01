Who Was Sir C Sankaran Nair? Freedom Fighter In Spotlight Amid UK MP’s Call for Jallianwala Bagh 'Apology'

In a significant development, UK MP Bob Blackman has urged the British government to formally apologize for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, a century-old atrocity that continues to haunt the annals of colonial history. While this call for accountability is commendable, it also compels us to reflect on India's own oversight in honoring one of its bravest sons—Sir C. Sankaran Nair, whose relentless pursuit of justice in the aftermath of the massacre remains largely unrecognized.

The Man Who Defied an Empire

Born on July 11, 1857, in Malabar (present-day Kerala), Sankaran Nair was a distinguished lawyer and a fervent nationalist. His tenure as a member of the Viceroy’s Executive Council provided him with firsthand insight into the workings of British colonial rule. However, the horrific events of April 13, 1919, at Jallianwala Bagh, where hundreds of unarmed Indians were mercilessly gunned down under General Dyer's orders, became a turning point in his life, as per data available in public domain.

In a bold act of protest, Nair resigned from his esteemed position, refusing to be complicit in the colonial administration's brutality. But his defiance didn't end there. He took it upon himself to expose the atrocities committed by the British regime, authoring Gandhi and Anarchy, a scathing critique that laid bare the oppressive policies and inhumane actions of the colonial government. This fearless endeavour led to a libel suit against him in London, a battle he fought with characteristic resilience.

A Legacy Overshadowed

Despite his monumental contributions, Sankaran Nair's legacy has been overshadowed and his courageous stand against colonial tyranny and his efforts to bring international attention to British atrocities have not received the wide recognition they deserve.

His instrumental role in advocating for home rule alongside leaders like Annie Besant, and his involvement in the Montagu-Chelmsford Reforms of 1919, which aimed to increase Indian participation in governance, are pivotal chapters in India's journey to independence. Yet, these contributions remain underappreciated in mainstream historical narratives.

Time to Honor His Memory

The valour and integrity demonstrated by C. Sankaran Nair set a precedent for resistance against injustice. It is imperative that we acknowledge and celebrate his legacy through inclusion in educational curricula, establishment of memorials, and national recognition of his contributions. Sir C. Sankaran Nair's unwavering stand against imperial oppression is a beacon of courage that deserves to shine brightly in the annals of our nation's history.