Who was Vallabh Maheshwari? Shakun Group MD dies in BMW crash in Delhi–Mumbai Expressway

Vallabh Maheshwari, 62, managing director of the advertising agency Shakun Group, died in a road accident on Sunday when his BMW overturned on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway. He was traveling from Jaipur to Mathura on a religious trip when the car lost control near milestone 136.8 in the Raini police station area around 4 pm. According to police, the vehicle broke through barricades, crossed the divider, and struck a culvert wall. Maheshwari was rushed to the hospital, where doctors later declared him dead, reported The Times of India.

The vehicle reportedly broke through roadside barricades, crossed the median, and struck a culvert wall.

Following the accident, Maheshwari and the driver were initially taken to Pinan Hospital, from where they were referred to Harish Hospital in Alwar. Maheshwari succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by the doctors.

Ex-Rajasthan CM calls the incident 'extremely heartbreaking'

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the incident, describing Maheshwari's death as "extremely heartbreaking" and also prayed for the bereaved family.

अलवर के रैणी थाना क्षेत्र में एक्सप्रेस वे पर हुए एक दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण सड़क हादसे में उद्योगपति श्री वल्लभ माहेश्वरी के निधन का समाचार बेहद दुखद है। ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति एवं परिजनों को इस दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति देने की प्रार्थना करता हूं। ॐ शांति। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 8, 2026

Who was Vallabh Das Maheshwari

Vallabh Das Maheshwari, a Jaipur-based businessman, had over 32 years of experience in corporate governance and business management. He was the managing director of Shakun Group and also served as a director or designated partner in multiple companies spanning advertising, infrastructure, real estate, and hospitality sectors.

At the time of his death, Maheshwari was linked to 12 companies, according to India Filings. These included SGM Buildcon Pvt. Ltd., Shakun Communication Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., Shakun Advertising Pvt. Ltd., Manokamna Real Estate Pvt. Ltd., and N.S. Publicity India Pvt. Ltd. He was also associated with organizations like Roop Shakun Foundation, Shakun Buildhome, and Shakun Hotels and Resorts, and served as a designated partner in Shakun Fort and Palace LLP and Shakun Realty LLP.

Earlier, Maheshwari was associated with Sarvottam Buildhome. Over the years, he concentrated on managing operations and growing various business ventures across multiple sectors.