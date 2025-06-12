Advertisement
AHMEDABAD PLANE CRASH

Who Was Vijay Rupani? Former Gujarat CM Was Aboard Crashed Air India Plane That Headed To London From Ahmedabad

he flight had departed from Ahmedabad at 1:38 pm, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani was also onboard, as per reports. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2025, 06:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Who Was Vijay Rupani? Former Gujarat CM Was Aboard Crashed Air India Plane That Headed To London From Ahmedabad Photo Credit: Left- ANI, Right- BJP Website

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: The Air India aircraft that was travelling from Ahmedabad to London (Gatwick) Airport had a tragic crash five minutes after its takeoff on Thursday afternoon. The former Gujarat Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani, is reportedly one of the passengers onboard. 

On the other hand, ANI reported, citing, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), that the aircraft crashed into a residential area called Meghani Nagar. There were 242 people onboard, consisting of two pilots and ten cabin crew members. 

The DGCA also informed that the aircraft was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar. 

Who Is Vijay Rupani? 

Vijay Rupani, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, is the former CM of Gujarat and was in office from 2016 to September 2021. He has also been the President of the BJP, Gujarat, for a while. Presently, Rupani is the in-charge of Punjab and Chandigarh.

Who Were Onboard?

In a statement, Air India confirmed that flight AI171 was involved in an accident. The flight had departed from Ahmedabad at 1:38 pm, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft.

Of these 242 onboard, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national, and 7 Portuguese nationals.

A passenger hotline number "1800 5691 444" has also been set up to provide more information. 

After the tragic incident, the profile photos across social media platforms went black. 

Visuals Of Flight Crash

The visuals of the crash show the aircraft seconds before it crashed, and then thick black smoke emerging from the scene. 

Central Govt In Action 

Following the Air India plane crash, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu. 

After his conversation with the PM, Shah left for Ahmedabad. President Draupadi Murmu, LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, EAM S Jaishankar, and others have expressed grief after the tragedy. 

Multiple agencies were involved in the rescue and relief operations at the Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad. Several ambulances also arrived at the Civil Hospital after the tragic crash. 

(with ANI inputs)

