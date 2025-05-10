India-Pakistan Conflict: The Indian Armed Forces had launched 'Operation Sindoor' and hit terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). In a statement, the Ministry of Defence clarified that the terrorist infrastructure that was targeted in Operation Sindoor was where terrorist attacks against India were planned and directed.

According to sources, the details of the terrorists killed in the Indian strikes on May 7 in Operation Sindoor were:

1- Mudassar Khadian Khas, allias Mudassar, Abu Jundal

Khas was affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and was in charge of Markaz Taiba, Muridke. He received a guard of honour at his funeral from the Pakistan Army, reports said. Wreaths were laid on behalf of the Pak Army Chief and the Punjab CM, Maryam Nawaz. Furthermore, his funeral prayer was held in a government school, led by Hafiz Abdul Rauf of JuD. A serving Lt. General of the Pakistan Army and the IG of Punjab Police attended the prayer ceremony.

2- Hafiz Muhammed Jameel

Jameel was affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed. He was the eldest brother-in-law of Maulana Masood Azhar and was in charge of Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur. According to sources, he was actively involved in the radical indoctrination of youth and fundraising for Jaish-e-Mohammed

(JeM).

3- Mohammad Yusuf Azhar, allias Ustad Ji, Mohd Salim, and Ghosi Sahab

Azhar was affiliated with JeM and was the brother-in-law of Maulana Masood Azhar. He handled weapons training for JeM and was involved in multiple terrorist attacks in Jammu & Kashmir, sources stated. He was wanted in the IC-814 hijacking case.

4- Khalid, aka Abu Akasha

Khalid was affiliated with LeT and was involved in multiple terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. he was engaged in weapons smuggling from Afghanistan. His funeral was held in Faisalabad, attended by senior Pakistani Army officials and the Deputy Commissioner of Faisalabad, as per sources.

5- Mohammad Hassan Khan

Khan was affiliated with JeM and was the son of Mufti Asghar Khan Kashmiri, operational commander of JeM in PoK. He played a key role in coordinating terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, according to sources.

Operation Sindoor

The Defence Ministry informed that altogether nine sites were targeted and added, “Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution.”

These steps came after the Pahalgam terrorist attack of April 22, in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed.