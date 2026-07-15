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Who will be BJP’s CM face for 2027 Uttar Pradesh polls? State chief Pankaj Chaudhary answers

Describing Uttar Pradesh as a vast state, Pankaj Chaudhary stated that for the past seven months, the party has been working to strengthen and refine its organisational structure at every level to face upcoming challenges head-on.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 07:45 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 07:46 PM IST
Who will be BJP’s CM face for 2027 Uttar Pradesh polls? State chief Pankaj Chaudhary answers
Image Credit: ANI

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