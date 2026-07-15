/Who will be BJP’s CM face for 2027 Uttar Pradesh polls? State chief Pankaj Chaudhary answers

The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are months away and the political atmosphere is already electrified with the Samajwadi Party making all efforts to woo the voters. The BJP is facing accusations regarding Ram Temple donation theft, and the Samajwadi Party is of the view that the issue can dent the saffron party. However, the BJP is confident that people will vote on issues like development. While parties like SP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have claimed that Yogi Adityanath will be removed as the CM of the state, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary said the CM face decision is always taken after the poll results are announced.
“BJP is an organisation-based party. We follow our ideology and it’s also not a dynastic party. PM Narendra Modi is our highest leader and then we have our national president Nitin Nabin, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. We fight elections together and then decide on the Chief Minister's face,” said Chaudhary at an event organised by Aaj Tak.
Describing Uttar Pradesh as a vast state, Chaudhary stated that for the past seven months, the party has been working to strengthen and refine its organisational structure at every level to face upcoming challenges head-on.
Pankaj Chaudhary lauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's performance, stating that during his successful tenure, Yogi has helped Uttar Pradesh shed its image of being a 'Bimaru' (ailing) state ruled by criminals and the mafia, giving it a new identity. He claimed that today, UP's law and order is considered the best in the country, ensuring that women feel safe and that those who were once afraid to visit the state are now coming forward with large-scale investments.
Discussing relations with NDA allies, he made it clear that all parties would contest the elections together with complete unity. He acknowledged that minor ideological fluctuations or differences within an alliance are natural but insisted that these can be easily resolved through dialogue.
Addressing questions regarding anti-incumbency, he stated that the BJP is a cadre- and ideology-based party that works for the welfare of the person standing at the lowest rung of society. It is due to this ideological commitment that BJP governments are repeatedly being elected in many states, and he expressed confidence that the party will score a hat-trick of victories in Uttar Pradesh as well.
Reflecting on the 2024 Lok Sabha election results in UP, he claimed that the opposition had misled the public by spreading a false narrative at the time, but the party would ensure this does not happen in the 2027 assembly elections. On the issue of the Ram Mandir, he asserted that Lord Ram resides in everyone's hearts and that the public is well aware of who contributed to the struggle for the temple's construction.
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