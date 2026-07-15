/Who will be BJP’s CM face for 2027 Uttar Pradesh polls? State chief Pankaj Chaudhary answers

The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are months away and the political atmosphere is already electrified with the Samajwadi Party making all efforts to woo the voters. The BJP is facing accusations regarding Ram Temple donation theft, and the Samajwadi Party is of the view that the issue can dent the saffron party. However, the BJP is confident that people will vote on issues like development. While parties like SP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have claimed that Yogi Adityanath will be removed as the CM of the state, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary said the CM face decision is always taken after the poll results are announced.