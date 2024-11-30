Maharashtra CM Suspense: Efforts to form a new government in Maharashtra are gaining momentum, with the oath-taking ceremony expected on December 5 at either Azad Maidan or Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai, according to a senior BJP leader. However, the saffron party has not yet finalised the Chief Ministerial (CM) candidate. A key Mahayuti meeting scheduled on Friday was put. The delay has fueled speculation about the potential for a surprise candidate.

Amit Shah Meets Mahayuti Leaders In Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with Mahayuti leaders in Delhi on Thursday. Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar attended the meeting. Sources say the next CM will likely come from the BJP faction, but no official announcement was made. Reports also suggested the possibility of two deputy Chief Ministers in Maharashtra government.

Devendra Fadnavis' Return as CM Still Unclear

After the BJP's victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Devendra Fadnavis’s name emerged as a strong contender for CM. However, no official confirmation has been given. Even after the meeting with Amit Shah, there was no clarity on his candidacy. This has led to discussions about whether the BJP may introduce a new face for the CM position.

BJP’s History of Surprising CM Selections

In the 2014 Assembly elections, despite other potential candidates like Eknath Khadse and Gopinath Munde, the BJP surprised many by choosing Devendra Fadnavis as CM. When Uddhav Thackeray's government collapsed, Fadnavis was expected to return as CM, but the party instead selected Eknath Shinde, making Fadnavis Deputy CM. The BJP’s history of surprising CM choices raises the question: If not Fadnavis, then who?

Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule is also being considered for CM. A four-time MLA from Kamthi, Bawankule previously served as Energy and Excise Minister until 2014. He is seen as a close ally of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and hails from the significant OBC Teli community in Vidarbha. Though he was denied a ticket in 2019, his appointment as BJP president in 2022 signals his growing influence.

Murlidhar Mohol

Along with Fadnavis and Bawankule, Murlidhar Mohol’s name has surfaced as a potential CM candidate. Elected to the Lok Sabha in 2024, Mohol quickly gained prominence with a position in the Modi cabinet. Having started his political career with the BJP nearly 30 years ago, Mohol has also served as Pune's Mayor, further boosting his credentials.

In the recently concluded elections for the 288-member assembly, the BJP secured 132 seats, while its allies, Shiv Sena and NCP, won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.