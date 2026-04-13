Who will be next Bihar CM? Race intensifies as Nitish Kumar calls Cabinet meet on April 14

The debate for the next Bihar Chief Minister has intensified after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar took oath as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha on April 10.

Kumar has called for a crucial Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, April 14.

Sources indicate that the meeting is likely to approve several important agenda items. With the meeting hours away, all eyes are on the next Bihar CM, as a new chapter in the state's history awaits.

Nitish Kumar will likely resign following the cabinet meeting.

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Following Kumar’s resignation, Bihar is likely to get a new Chief Minister by April 15, reports indicate.

Who will be the next Bihar CM?

The BJP won 89 seats in the 2025 assembly elections, emerging as the single-largest party in the Vidhan Sabha for the first time, while ally JD(U) secured 85.

The NDA won 202 of the 243 seats, further weakening the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan.

The BJP, the dominant partner in the NDA but never the holder of Bihar’s chief minister’s post, now has its opening.

However, the alliance has been tight-lipped as new leadership awaits formation. Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary is widely seen as the frontrunner. A prominent leader of the Kushwaha community, Bihar’s second-largest backward caste, his elevation would strengthen the party’s OBC equation.

He currently holds the home portfolio and is serving his second term as deputy CM.

Union minister Nityanand Rai is another strong contender. A four-time former MLA from Hajipur, he has also served as the state BJP president.

Another talked contender is, Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, a three-time MLC and former Bihar BJP chief, who completes the current list of frontrunners.

The BJP, however, is known to spring surprises and often turns to fresh faces when selecting state leadership.

Earlier, Janata Dal (United) Working President and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha asserted that the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, continues to remain deeply committed to the state's development, even if he is not serving in that position.

Jha said that the party contested the 2025-30 mandate in Bihar under Nitish Kumar's leadership with the support of the NDA, and the new government would carry forward his policies and governance model.

"As far as Bihar is concerned, we contested the 2025-30 election mandate under Nitish Kumar's leadership with the support of the NDA. The Prime Minister campaigned regularly, and the new government will continue Nitish Ji's policies and work under his guidance. Even if he is not Chief Minister, his focus remains on Bihar, travelling to Delhi only for Parliament sessions," he said, quotes ANI.

His role in managing alliance politics has been key to the NDA's rule in Bihar.

His move to the Rajya Sabha marks the fulfillment of his long-stated ambition to serve in every legislative house in India, including the Bihar Assembly, the Bihar Legislative Council, the Lok Sabha, and the Rajya Sabha.

Kumar resigned from his membership of the Bihar Legislative Council after being elected to the upper house of Parliament. MLC Sanjay Gandhi submitted his resignation to Council Chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh.



(with agencies input)











