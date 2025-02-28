Who Will Be Next BJP National President After JP Nadda? Party Looks To Build Consensus, Decision Likely By March 15

Next BJP President: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda has been handling dual responsibility since June last year - as the BJP president and health minister. The BJP's policy supports one person one post. However, due to the delayed organisational election, the party has failed to elect a new president.

The BJP is expected to announce its new national president within the next fortnight, with sources indicating that the decision will likely come before March 15, ahead of an inauspicious period in the Hindu calendar, said media reports. The party's organisational elections have been completed in 12 states, but at least six more must finalize their unit chiefs before the selection process can proceed.

To elect a new BJP president, organisational elections must be held in at least 50% of the states. Currently, the party is expediting this process, particularly in states with upcoming assembly elections, such as Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, and Gujarat. Bihar, where elections are scheduled later this year, will not see any changes.

State in-charges have been directed to propose candidates for the top post, but given the BJP's history of surprise appointments, speculation remains uncertain. However, the new leader must have broad acceptance within the party and align with its ideological mentor, the RSS. Key considerations in the selection process include caste representation, regional dynamics, and the party’s electoral performance, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, where recent Lok Sabha losses cost it a single-handed majority.

JP Nadda, who took over as BJP president in 2019 and was formally elected in 2020, had his tenure extended until June 2024 due to the Lok Sabha elections. With his expected inclusion in the government, the party is working to build consensus on his successor. However, internal disagreements have slowed the process, both at the national and state levels.

With the BJP already cementing its foot in the northern and eastern states, the party has aggresively been looking to expand its footprint in southern states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The party has performed well in Telangana and is a junior partner of TDP government in Andhra Pradesh. So, there are speculations that someone from Southern states might take the top party post. However, it won't be the first time if it happens. Veteran party leader from Andhra Pradesh, Bangaru Laxman, was BJP president between 2000-2001. He was succeded by K. Jana Krishnamurthy of Tamil Nadu who handled the post between 2001 and 2002. Between 2002 and 2004, M. Venkaiah Naidu, who hails from Andhra, became the BJP national president.

If the BJP goes for a face from south, then some probable candidates may be National General Secretary B.L. Santhosh, Dr. K. Laxman -National President - OBC Morcha and Vanathi Srinivasan - National President - Mahila Morcha among others. If the BJP goes for a woman leader, it would be the first time when the BJP will get a woman national president. A woman's OBC face could stand a much higher chance given the delimitation in 2026 that would see implementation of the women's reservation bill. This will help the BJP solidify its pro-women narrative.