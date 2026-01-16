Who Won The BMC 2026 Elections? Check Party-Wise Winners – BJP, Shiv Sena And Others

The vote counting for the 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections is currently underway. Results are being declared for all 227 wards of Mumbai by the State Election Commission. The BMC elections, held on Thursday after a four-year delay, recorded a voter turnout of 52.94%.

Early Trends: BJP-Led Alliance Leads

As per the latest trends at 3 pm, the Mahayuti alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a clear lead across the city. Here’s the current standing:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

BJP: Leading in 88 wards

Shiv Sena (UBT): Leading in 74 wards

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena: Leading in 28 wards

Congress: Leading in 8 wards

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS): Leading in 7 wards

Ward-Wise Winners So Far

Here’s a ward-wise list of winners announced so far, arranged by ward numbers:-

Ward No. Winning Candidate Party 1 Rekha Yadav Shiv Sena 2 Tejaswini Ghosalkar BJP 3 Prakash Darekar BJP 4 Mangesh Pangare Shiv Sena 51 Varsha Tembwalkar Shiv Sena 59 Shailesh Phanse Shiv Sena (UBT) 60 Sayali Kulkarni BJP 135 Navnath Ban BJP 147 Pragya Sadafule Shiv Sena 163 Shaila Lande Shiv Sena 173 Shilpa Tulaskar BJP 182 Milind Vidya Shiv Sena (UBT) 183 Asha Kale Congress 184 Sajidani Babu Khan Congress 186 Archana Shinde Shiv Sena (UBT) 187 Joseph Koli Shiv Sena (UBT) 193 Hemangi Woralikar Shiv Sena (UBT) 194 Nishikant Shinde Shiv Sena (UBT) 207 Rohidas Lokhande BJP 208 Ramakant Rahate Shiv Sena (UBT) 209 Yamini Jadhav Shiv Sena 214 Ajit Patil BJP

Counting Temporarily Halted in Two Wards

The counting process has been put on hold in two wards due to reported issues:-

Ward 185: BJP candidate Ravi Raja is trailing Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate T M Jagdish after Round 4. Counting has been paused due to an EVM error, with the State Election Commission set to issue further instructions.

Ward 72: The result is withheld after Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Manisha Panchal raised objections regarding alleged irregularities during counting.

Other Civic Polls in Maharashtra

Alongside Mumbai, elections were conducted for 28 other municipal corporations across Maharashtra. The results for all civic bodies are expected to be declared on Friday.

As Mumbai waits for the final results across all 227 wards, the 2026 BMC elections have already highlighted shifting political trends and voter preferences in the city. With the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance taking an early lead and several close contests still undecided, the coming hours promise excitement for political watchers and citizens alike. Stay tuned as the full list of winners and final results are announced, shaping the future of Mumbai’s civic governance.