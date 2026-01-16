Who Won The BMC 2026 Elections? Check Party-Wise Winners – BJP, Shiv Sena And Others
The BMC 2026 election results reveal which parties won across Mumbai’s 227 wards. The BJP leads in several wards, followed by the Shiv Sena, Congress, and MNS, shaping the city’s civic governance for the next term.
The vote counting for the 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections is currently underway. Results are being declared for all 227 wards of Mumbai by the State Election Commission. The BMC elections, held on Thursday after a four-year delay, recorded a voter turnout of 52.94%.
Early Trends: BJP-Led Alliance Leads
As per the latest trends at 3 pm, the Mahayuti alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a clear lead across the city. Here’s the current standing:
BJP: Leading in 88 wards
Shiv Sena (UBT): Leading in 74 wards
Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena: Leading in 28 wards
Congress: Leading in 8 wards
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS): Leading in 7 wards
Ward-Wise Winners So Far
Here’s a ward-wise list of winners announced so far, arranged by ward numbers:-
|Ward No.
|Winning Candidate
|Party
|1
|Rekha Yadav
|Shiv Sena
|2
|Tejaswini Ghosalkar
|BJP
|3
|Prakash Darekar
|BJP
|4
|Mangesh Pangare
|Shiv Sena
|51
|Varsha Tembwalkar
|Shiv Sena
|59
|Shailesh Phanse
|Shiv Sena (UBT)
|60
|Sayali Kulkarni
|BJP
|135
|Navnath Ban
|BJP
|147
|Pragya Sadafule
|Shiv Sena
|163
|Shaila Lande
|Shiv Sena
|173
|Shilpa Tulaskar
|BJP
|182
|Milind Vidya
|Shiv Sena (UBT)
|183
|Asha Kale
|Congress
|184
|Sajidani Babu Khan
|Congress
|186
|Archana Shinde
|Shiv Sena (UBT)
|187
|Joseph Koli
|Shiv Sena (UBT)
|193
|Hemangi Woralikar
|Shiv Sena (UBT)
|194
|Nishikant Shinde
|Shiv Sena (UBT)
|207
|Rohidas Lokhande
|BJP
|208
|Ramakant Rahate
|Shiv Sena (UBT)
|209
|Yamini Jadhav
|Shiv Sena
|214
|Ajit Patil
|BJP
Counting Temporarily Halted in Two Wards
The counting process has been put on hold in two wards due to reported issues:-
Ward 185: BJP candidate Ravi Raja is trailing Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate T M Jagdish after Round 4. Counting has been paused due to an EVM error, with the State Election Commission set to issue further instructions.
Ward 72: The result is withheld after Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Manisha Panchal raised objections regarding alleged irregularities during counting.
Other Civic Polls in Maharashtra
Alongside Mumbai, elections were conducted for 28 other municipal corporations across Maharashtra. The results for all civic bodies are expected to be declared on Friday.
As Mumbai waits for the final results across all 227 wards, the 2026 BMC elections have already highlighted shifting political trends and voter preferences in the city. With the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance taking an early lead and several close contests still undecided, the coming hours promise excitement for political watchers and citizens alike. Stay tuned as the full list of winners and final results are announced, shaping the future of Mumbai’s civic governance.
