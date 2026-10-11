/‘Whoever goes to Jantar Mantar will go to jail’: Athawale rejects demand for CEC’s resignation

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Sunday dismissed Opposition demands for Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, defending the poll chief against allegations of electoral irregularities and warning protesters against violating restrictions at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
Athawale made the remarks while addressing the media in the Bujbhara area of south Kashmir during his visit to the region.
He was there to attend a meeting of his party, the Republican Party of India (A), and review social welfare initiatives and regional political developments.
Taking aim at Opposition parties and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Athawale said strict restrictions had been imposed at Jantar Mantar and warned that those who defied the law and order requirements could face arrest.
“Whoever goes to Jantar Mantar will have to go to jail”, he said, referring to the police action that halted an Opposition protest march towards the site in New Delhi.
Athawale rejected calls for Gyanesh Kumar to step down, describing the demand as unwarranted. He also dismissed allegations of voter-list tampering, arguing that such accusations were baseless and could undermine democratic institutions.
The Opposition has been protesting over alleged irregularities in the electoral process, including claims of voter deletions.
Responding to allegations concerning 13 crore deleted votes, Athawale offered an administrative explanation for the changes in electoral rolls. He attributed the entries to different categories, including:
6 crore voters who had moved to other cities or states for employment or business.
1 crore duplicate entries removed from voter registers.
More than 2 crore deceased individuals whose names had been struck off the rolls.
3 crore untraceable entries involving voters who had not participated in multiple consecutive election cycles.
Athawale also questioned Rahul Gandhi’s claims about “stolen votes”, pointing to the Congress party’s increase in its Lok Sabha tally from 40–42 seats to 99 seats.
He asked whether the Opposition would also argue that its electoral gains had been secured through stolen votes.
The Union minister urged Opposition parties to stop targeting constitutional authorities and focus instead on issues such as student welfare and educational reforms, particularly in the wake of controversies over examination paper leaks.
On the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Athawale reiterated the Union Government’s position, referring to Home Minister Amit Shah’s assurance in Parliament that statehood would be restored at the appropriate time.
He maintained that Article 370 had been lawfully abrogated and said the restoration of statehood would depend on the situation stabilising in the region.
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