Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /‘Whoever goes to Jantar Mantar will go to jail’: Athawale rejects demand for CEC’s resignation

‘Whoever goes to Jantar Mantar will go to jail’: Athawale rejects demand for CEC’s resignation

Athawale rejected calls for Gyanesh Kumar to step down, describing the demand as unwarranted. 

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 10:42 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 10:42 PM IST
‘Whoever goes to Jantar Mantar will go to jail’: Athawale rejects demand for CEC’s resignation

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
‘Whoever goes to Jantar Mantar will go to jail’: Athawale rejects demand for CEC’s resignation
2
3
4
5