Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday warned that anyone who insults his sister Rohini Acharya would face the wrath of Lord Krishna’s "Sudarshan Chakra."

Speaking to reporters, Tej Pratap Yadav said, "Being a woman, she has done commendable work that hardly any daughter or mother can do. This is revered by us and all women. She will always be talked about. Whoever insults our sisters will be hit by Krishna's Sudarshan Chakra."

Tej Pratap Yadav's remarks came after Rohini Acharya posted on X, creating a buzz in political circles. She stated that she had fulfilled her responsibilities as a daughter and sister, emphasized that she had no political ambitions or desire for any position, and highlighted that her self-respect was paramount, fueling speculation about the situation within the RJD.

"I have fulfilled my duty and dharma as a daughter and sister and will continue to do so in future also. I do not desire any post nor do I have any political ambition. My self-respect is paramount for me," she said in a post on X.