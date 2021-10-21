Who's your 'father' who is putting pressure: Nawab Malik attacks NCB's Sameer Wankhede again

Pune (Maharashtra): Maharashtra Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik has once again hit out at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Calling the NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede a 'puppet', Malik on Thursday (October 21), challenged the officer that he will lose his job within one year.

Malik was addressing his party workers in Maval tehsil of Pune district and said, "They have a puppet-Wankhede. He raises bogus cases against people. I challenge Samir Wankhede from this stage that Wankhede will lose his job in a year. He had come to put us behind the bar. The people of this nation will not be silent without seeing you behind bars. Wankhede has been indulged in bogus activities and we have the evidence to prove it. Once those evidences come out he will not be able to continue doing his job any further."

"Tell us who your 'father' is, the one who is putting pressure? Nawab Malik is not going to be scared of anyone's father whatever pressure you may try to put on me. I will not stop until I put you in jail, I would like to make this clear today," he added.

Malik had also demanded to know what was Wankhede doing in Dubai and the Maldives with his family during the pandemic lockdown and threatened him with jail for "concocting drug cases against Bollywood personalities". In a dual attack, he shared photos of Wankhede's family holidaying in Maldives when the entire Bollywood was also there. "Its very clear all this 'vasuli' (extortion) took place in Maldives and Dubai. I am releasing those photos. What was he doing in Maldives-Dubai, he must answer," Malik said at the public rally in Pune.

Notably, Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan was arrested on January 13 this year by NCB in connection with a drug case. Sameer Khan was granted bail on September 27, after eight months in prison. Meanwhile, Mumbai's Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on Wednesday rejected bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha for their alleged involvement in the cruise drugs party case.

Meanwhile on being asked if he will take any legal action regarding Malik's allegations, Wankhede said, "I am a central government employee, so I have to take due permission from my seniors and after that, I will take a legal course."

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on a cruise ship on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at the party.

(With Agency inputs)

Live TV