Why 10 Circular Road, A Political Landmark, Slipping From Lalu’s Hands After Two Decades

In a significant post-election move, the Bihar government has decided to reclaim the iconic 10 Circular Road bungalow from the Lalu Prasad Yadav family, ending nearly 20 years of their occupancy. The decision has stirred political attention across Patna, given the address’s long-standing association with Bihar’s political elite.

How Lalu Family Came To 10 Circular Road

After ruling Bihar for around 15 years, the Lalu family moved into opposition in 2005. When Nitish Kumar became Chief Minister and shifted to 1 Aney Marg, former CM Rabri Devi vacated the official residence and was allotted 10 Circular Road, located adjacent to the Chief Minister’s house. Since then, the bungalow has remained in the family's possession, regardless of Rabri Devi’s political role, and has gradually become one of the city’s most politically significant addresses.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Tejashwi Yadav And Deshratna Marg Dispute

When the Grand Alliance came to power in 2015, Tejashwi Yadav was appointed Deputy Chief Minister and assigned the 5 Deshratna Marg residence. The bungalow underwent lavish renovations, attracting considerable attention. However, after Nitish Kumar realigned with the BJP in 2017 and Sushil Kumar Modi became Deputy CM, Tejashwi was ordered to vacate the Deshratna Marg bungalow.

Challenging the eviction in Patna High Court, Tejashwi sought relief but was denied by a single-judge bench. He subsequently appealed before a division bench of Chief Justice A P Sahi and Justice Anjana Mishra. During proceedings, it was noted that the government had established rules governing bungalows, vehicles, security, and staff for former chief ministers. On 19 February 2019, the High Court ruled that Tejashwi must vacate 5 Deshratna Marg and that privileges for former CMs, including bungalows, vehicles, and staff, would be withdrawn. This affected Rabri Devi, Jagannath Mishra, and Jitan Ram Manjhi. Rabri Devi retained 10 Circular Road only because she was then the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council.

Why 10 Circular Road Is Being Reclaimed Now

Over successive political shifts, from NDA to Mahagathbandhan and back, Nitish Kumar had previously refrained from disturbing the Lalu family’s hold on 10 Circular Road. This time, the political scenario has changed, with the BJP emerging stronger following recent Assembly elections. Rabri Devi, now Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, has been allotted 39 Harding Road, prompting the Building Construction Department to issue a formal notification for the handover. Consequently, she must vacate 10 Circular Road.

No Legal Recourse For Lalu Family

As a former Chief Minister, Rabri Devi cannot claim a bungalow of the magnitude of 10 Circular Road. The Patna High Court’s 2019 ruling withdrawing such privileges leaves no legal room for contesting the decision. The petition Tejashwi filed in 2017, and subsequently lost, now further prevents the family from seeking judicial relief.

For the first time in nearly two decades, the bungalow that served as a political nerve centre for the Lalu family is set to pass out of their hands, marking the end of an era in Patna’s political geography.