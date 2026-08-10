/Why a 50% Lok Sabha expansion could play to Congress' advantage in 2029: Explained

The Narendra Modi government, after being in power for over 12 years, now appears to be facing significant anti-incumbency, with people and the opposition raising issues like paper leak, ethanol blended petrol, alleged corruption in the constuction of expressways and highways, inflation and unemployment. The Congress appears to be gaining wide public support during its various agitations held in different parts of the county, feel political analysts, while suggesting that Rahul Gandhi should capitalise on this momentum.
Given the developing anti-incumbency as claimed by the opposition, the 50% increase in the Lok Sabha seats might benefit the Congress. A proposed 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats would expand the lower house from 543 to around 816 seats, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had informed the Lok Sabha. The majority mark in this case would be 409 seats.
Clearing apprehensions around the alleged decrease in the Lok Sabha seat share of the southern states, Union Home Minister Shah had added that the existing 129 seats of the southern states in the Lok Sabha will increase to 195, and their share in the total seats of the House will remain almost the same at around 24 per cent.
Tamil Nadu: From 39 seats to 59 seats
Karnataka: From 28 seats to 42 seats
Andhra Pradesh: From 25 seats to 38 seats
Kerala: From 20 seats to 30 seats
Telangana: From 17 seats to 26 seats
At present, the Congress and its allies hold all 39 seats of Tamil Nadu, 9 seats in Karnataka, 19 seats in Kerala, 8 seats in Telangana and four seats in Andhra. This means the Congress and its allies have 79 out of the 129 seats, around 58%.
In the northern belt, the Congress and its allies had performed well in Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan. In the 2024 polls, the Congress and Samajwadi Party bagged 43 seats of 80 in Uttar Pradesh, 30 of 42 in Bengal, 30 of 48 in Maharashtra, five of 10 in Haryana, 8 of 25 in Rajasthan and 10 of 10 in Punjab.
Recent electoral performance showed the Congress-led INDIA bloc has a strong presence in Southern states while they are main opposition in states like Chhattisgarh, Assam, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. If the party manages to convert supporters into electors during the polls, the delimitation may yield surprising results.
Another argument is that the Congress neeeded just 40 more seats during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to form the governmet like that in 2004 and 2009 polls when Congress got 145 seats and 206 seats respectively. So, even if Congress wins 140 seats out of the 543, its allies will easily get 132 remaining seats for the grand old party’s required 272 mandate.
Similarly, in the case of 816 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress would be required to win around 280 seats on its own, and its allies would help get the remaining 129 seats, which is almost equal to the 2004 scenario.
In case of the 409 seats scenario for Congress post-delimitation election, the INDIA bloc needs to get around 150 seats from southern states’ share of 195 seats. Then it can focus on maintaining the 2024 performance in Uttar Pradesh, which will then have 120 seats. If the SP-Congress manages to win around 70 seats in UP, it will take the total to 220. The INDIA bloc should focus on getting the remaining 189 seats from other states, which will then control a total of 501 seats (816-195-120 = 501 seats). The Congress-led INDIA bloc would be required to win just 190 seats of the 501 seats. These seats could come from states like Bengal’s 63, Maharashtra’s 72, Bihar’s 60, Assam’s 18, Chhattisgarh’s 17, Haryana’s 15, Rajasthan’s 38, Punjab’s 15, Odisha’s 32 and Jharkhand’s 21 apart from the North Eastern states.
Congress leaders feel that the focus on reviving the grassroots cadre, raising the issues affecting the public and cashing in on the anti-incumbency while taking a nationalist approach to counter the BJP’s nationalism plank might help the party. Consistent performance from Congress as a robust opposition is likely to make the grand old party a most probable winner for 2029 even in the post-delimitation scenario.
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