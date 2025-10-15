Why A Foxconn ‘Investment’ Of Rs 15,000 Crore Has Sparked A Political Storm In Tamil Nadu

Foxconn Investment Row: A major announcement by the Tamil Nadu government about a Rs 15,000-crore investment from electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn has triggered a fierce political row in the state. Chief Minister MK Stalin and Industries Minister TRB. Rajaa had claimed earlier this week that Foxconn would make a significant new investment to expand its advanced technology manufacturing operations in Tamil Nadu — a move expected to create 14,000 high-value jobs for engineers and skilled youth.

The announcement followed a meeting between Stalin and Robert Wu, Foxconn’s India representative, in Chennai. The government’s investment promotion agency, Guidance Tamil Nadu, posted on X that Foxconn’s expansion “marks a major step in strengthening its long-term partnership” with the state.

Foxconn’s Clarification

However, the celebration was short-lived. Foxconn later issued a clarification to the media, stating that while its representative had indeed met Chief Minister Stalin, no new investment commitment had been made during the meeting.

The company — one of the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturers — said that the discussion focused on ongoing collaborations and the company’s existing operations in Tamil Nadu. The clarification directly contradicted the government’s public claim of a Rs 15,000-crore expansion, sparking a wave of political criticism.

‘Foxconn Desk’

Despite the confusion, the state’s Industries Minister defended the meeting’s outcome, highlighting the creation of India’s first-ever “Foxconn Desk” at Guidance Tamil Nadu.

According to Rajaa, the desk will act as a dedicated coordination point to fast-track Foxconn projects, facilitate investor engagement, and ensure “mission-mode execution” for future operations. “Foxconn’s next phase will bring value-added manufacturing, R&D integration, and AI-led advanced technology to Tamil Nadu,” Rajaa posted on X, calling it a boost to the #DravidianModel 2.0 vision.

This is the #DravidianModel in action. Thank you @HonHai_Foxconn for choosing Tamil Nadu and shaping the future with us.



This marks another milestone in our journey to make Tamil Nadu the manufacturing and innovation hub of South Asia. https://t.co/ISNETulqBk — M.K.Stalin - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) October 13, 2025

Opposition Slams DMK

The opposition AIADMK launched a blistering attack on the DMK government, accusing it of fabricating investment claims to cover up its failures.

In a strongly worded post on X, the AIADMK said, “The DMK government announced that Foxconn was set to invest ?15,000 crore. However, Foxconn later denied any such talks. Even if you lie, at least make it sound convincing!”

The party called the DMK “a government built entirely on lies” and ridiculed Stalin’s frequent foreign trips, saying they produced “nothing but empty papers.”

AIADMK leaders added that the controversy “exposed the incompetence” of the state’s leadership and vowed that the party’s return to power in 2026 would “restore Tamil Nadu’s credibility.”

The BJP also seized the opportunity to criticise the ruling DMK. Party spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy called the episode “a Dravidian lie and a shame for Tamil Nadu,” arguing that such controversies damage investor confidence and the state’s image as an industrial hub.