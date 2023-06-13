Why A Shopkeeper's Son Rejects Job Offers From Amazon, Cognizant To persue A Career At Microsoft? Getting This Huge Package Annually

Success Story: Madhur Rakheja, a resident of Haryana, turned down numerous employment offers before accepting a sizable salary with the organization he wanted. Rakheja is an Ambala cantonment native and the son of a shopkeeper and a homemaker. From the esteemed University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES), Dehradun, he received his engineering degree. Microsoft, the tech-powerhouse founded by Bill Gates, hired Madhur for a hefty salary of Rs. 50 lakh annually. He became the talk of the town as a result. It was even more remarkable because, prior to landing the major placement, he had turned down significant offers from organizations like Cognizant, Optum, and Amazon.

Madhur Rakheja: Background

Rakheja attended the Major RN Kapoor DAV Public School and the SD Vidya School for his education. In 2018, he enrolled at UPES to pursue a degree in computer science engineering. He had a focus on informatics for the oil and gas industry. He worked as a software development engineer (internship) at Phemesoftware and subsequently at the e-commerce giant Amazon throughout his time in college. He made the decision to specialize in technology because he has always been interested in it. Millions of people's lives could be impacted and changed as a result of it. He desired to participate in such a significant endeavor. He was not sure if he wanted to pursue a career in upstream petroleum engineering, despite someone else's advice to do so. But he was certain that he wanted to pursue a career in computer technology.

Praise For UPES

Madhur had praised UPES in an interview for offering its students 'awesome' placement prospects. Madhur had a wishlist of firms he wanted to work with during campus placement. In addition to Microsoft, he has submitted applications to Infosys, Amazon, Cognizant, DE Shaw, and Optum. Three of them, Optum, Amazon, and Microsoft, made him generous offers. According to his LinkedIn profile, Madhur has been a full-time employee of Microsoft since August 2022. He is a software engineer in the Outlook team. He is developing 'Outlook Lite,' a version of the email client for cellphones with lower processing power. His current home is Bengaluru, in the state of Karnataka.

Why Microsoft?

Apart from Microsoft, Madhur submitted applications to other firms, both on and off campus, including DE Shaw, Optum, Cognizant, and Infosys. He received job offers from Cognizant, Microsoft, and Optum for full-time positions, as well as an internship offer from Amazon as part of campus placements. He was also given a full-time offer for an SDE position at Amazon based on how well he performed throughout the internship. But why did Madhur choose Microsoft out of all the employment offers he received? Rakheja stated that this choice was made for a variety of reasons. He claims that Microsoft has flexible work hours. The workplace culture is quite positive there. The engineers working there do excellent work. The company looks after its workers quite well. At Microsoft, employees can readily pursue their interests and hobbies. Madhur mentioned numerous additional features of Microsoft.

