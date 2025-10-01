Why An Affidavit For OBC Quota Has Landed Mohan Yadav-Led Madhya Pradesh BJP Govt In Anti-Hindu Controversy

The Madhya Pradesh BJP government is at the receiving end - not from opposition but from its own supporters. Recently, the Madhya Pradesh government submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court with regards to the OBC reservation. While it should have been a routine process, what caught the eye of BJP followers was the anti-Hindu statements made in the document. They were quick to flag it on social media, forcing the Mohan Yadav government to issue a clarification.

What Is the Controversy About?

The BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government has submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court defending its 2024 decision to raise OBC reservation in jobs and education from 14% to 27%. To provide historical context, the state annexed the 1983 Mahajan Commission Report. Soon after, excerpts from the report surfaced on social media, drawing sharp criticism for allegedly portraying Hindu traditions in a negative light. Critics accused the government of endorsing “anti-Hindu” content and demanded the withdrawal of the affidavit.

The circulated passages question the killing of Rishi Shambhuk by Lord Ram, allege that Eklavya was denied archery training because of his Bhil identity, and argue that the Varna system deprived 80% of Bahujan Shudras of rights for centuries. Many posts also claimed the affidavit misquoted Hindu scriptures, triggering anger among sections of society.

MP Govt (BJP) affidavit in SC is a warning to all General Caste people. The party that always claimed to unite Hindus now stands in court, labeling Hinduism as a symbol of injustice, exploitation, and evil.

Unedited screen-recording of part of Affidavit submitted by MP Govt in Supreme Court.



Unedited screen-recording of part of Affidavit submitted by MP Govt in Supreme Court.

It doesnt matter who and when created this report. It is being used by MP Govt now in supreme court.

Dear General Category brothers and sisters,

MP Govt (BJP) affidavit in SC is not just a document, it’s a clear warning for us.

Dear General Category brothers and sisters,

MP Govt (BJP) affidavit in SC is not just a document, it's a clear warning for us.

The same party that always claimed to unite Hindus is today standing in court labeling Hinduism as a symbol of injustice, exploitation & evil.

MP Government’s Clarification

On October 1, 2025, state officials clarified that the controversial excerpts are not part of the government’s affidavit or policy. They stressed that the passages belong to the Congress-era Mahajan Commission report and not to the current administration’s submissions. The government further stated that the reservation policy is based on recent data, not on the 1983 report. Authorities have also warned of action under the IT Act against those spreading misinformation online.

The BJP Madhya Pradesh said on X, "It has come to the notice of the State Government that certain mischievous elements are circulating comments/content on social media, claiming that these comments are part of the affidavit submitted by the Madhya Pradesh Government in the case related to OBC reservation before the Honorable Supreme Court."

ओबीसी आरक्षण से संबंधित मध्यप्रदेश शासन के हलफ़नामे के संबंध में स्पष्टीकरण



ओबीसी आरक्षण से संबंधित मध्यप्रदेश शासन के हलफ़नामे के संबंध में स्पष्टीकरण

1.राज्य शासन के संज्ञान में यह आया है कि कतिपय शरारती तत्वों द्वारा सोशल मीडिया पर यह कहते हुए कुछ टिप्पणियां/सामग्री वायरल की जा रही है कि वे टिप्पणियां माननीय उच्चतम न्यायालय के समक्ष प्रस्तुत…

"It has been prima facie found that the mentioned content is actually a part of the final report (Part-1) submitted by Shri Ramji Mahajan, Chairman of the Madhya Pradesh State Backward Class Commission. The said Commission was constituted on 17-11-1980, and it submitted its final report to the then State Government on 22-12-1983...The aforementioned report of the Mahajan Commission has also been part of the record before the Honorable High Court. Therefore, it is automatically a part of the judicial record in the Honorable Supreme Court as well," it further added.

Rejecting the allegations of endorsing the anti-Hindu remarks mentioned in the Mahajan Committee report, the BJP said, "The Madhya Pradesh Government is fully committed to ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ (Together with all, Development for all) and social harmony."