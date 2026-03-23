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Why are cab drivers on strike across Gurugram today? Key details

App-based cab drivers in Gurugram launched a strike on Monday, demanding mandatory KYC for passengers amid surging safety fears and zero accountability.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 23, 2026, 09:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Why are cab drivers on strike across Gurugram today? Key details(Representative Image: IANS)

App-based cab drivers in Gurugram launched a strike on Monday, demanding mandatory KYC for passengers amid surging safety fears and zero accountability.

On Saturday, they rallied in Sector 46, highlighting how drivers face rigorous checks but riders don't, leaving them vulnerable to assaults and threats.

"What about our safety? We also need protection from fake passengers," one driver told Hindustan Times.

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What are the key demands?

1.Demands for Compulsory Passenger KYC

Drivers are pushing for customer KYC to curb attacks. Drivers demand Aadhaar or valid ID verification for passengers, alleging criminals book rides with fake IDs to target them in isolated spots.

2. No Grievance Redressal System

They also flagged the absence of a proper complaints mechanism, citing misbehavior by riders with no resolution channel.

3.Safety concerns

Cab drivers raised safety concerns; they highlighted the January 2026 murder of 25-year-old cab driver Suraj Singh in Gurugram's Sector 37C, allegedly strangled by passengers, which sparked outrage, protests, and demands for stronger safety measures.

4. Demanding an effective emergency SOS system

Drivers slam in-app safety tools like SOS and panic buttons as ineffective, claiming neither companies nor police respond swiftly in crises, exposing them to grave risks, as per the Hindustan Times.

Since Sunday, the strike has slammed commuters with long waits and app booking failures, especially during rush hours, disrupting daily travel across Gurugram.





 

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