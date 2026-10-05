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  • /Why are Delhi Police stripping their name tags at Jantar Mantar? The secret tactic explained

Why are Delhi Police stripping their name tags at Jantar Mantar? The secret tactic explained

The move follows the July protests, when police personnel faced online targeting and some officers’ families were also identified on social media.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 11:49 AM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 11:49 AM IST
Why are Delhi Police stripping their name tags at Jantar Mantar? The secret tactic explained
Image Credit: The police detain a woman protester near Jantar Mantar during a protest seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over voter roll deletions in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: ANI)

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