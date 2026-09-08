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Why are Indian companies still sending commercial disputes abroad for arbitration?

Indian companies continue to choose foreign arbitration centres for major commercial disputes. It raises questions about trust in India’s arbitration system. The choice of venue is becoming an important issue for Indian companies and lawyers.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 10:46 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 10:46 PM IST
Why are Indian companies still sending commercial disputes abroad for arbitration?
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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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