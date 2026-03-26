Why are Indians fearing Covid-19-like lockdown? After PM Modi’s Parliament remark, Petroleum Ministry issues statement

Will there be a lockdown in India again? There are widespread rumours in India about a possible lockdown after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Parliament. People are exploring social media after some influencers claimed that PM Modi hinted at a Covid-19 like lockdown. The claim triggered a reaction on social media with people rushing to stock ration and essentials without verifying the fact. The term lockdown instantly became a social media trends and people started enquiring about the possibilities of a lockdown.

Social media posts shared trimmed videos of PM Modi’s speech were the Prime Minister was talking about the global energy crisis due to the West Asia conflict. Since the government called for an all-party meeting after PM Modi’s speech, rumour-mongers further portrayed it as a sign of a looming crisis. However, the meeting was called to discuss the global crisis, India’s economy, and supply chains and to inform the opposition parties about India’s energy security to avoid any misinformation.

What did PM Modi say?

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Earlier this week, in his speeches in both Houses of Parliament, Modi mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he referred to it only as an example of how India handled a global crisis.

While addressing the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on the Middle East situation, PM Modi said that India had not only faced but even conquered major challenges during the COVID-19. He urged citizens to “stay prepared and united,” just as they did during the pandemic.

The Prime Minister remarked that the difficult global conditions caused by this war are likely to persist for a long time and called upon the nation to remain prepared and united, just as it had stood together during the COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi also urging patience, restraint, and vigilance, and cautioning against those who may seek to exploit the situation by spreading falsehoods. Expressing his abiding faith in the collective resolve of the nation, PM Modi asserted, "When every government and every citizen of this country walk together, we can challenge every challenge, this is our identity, and this is our strength."

Nowhere did PM Modi hint at a possible lockdown and instead, he was asking citizens to avoid spreading misinformation and rumours. He urged Indians to remain united in the challenging times.

Petroleum Ministry Says India has enough stocks

Amid the rumours, the Petroleum Ministry has clarified that India has sufficient stocks of oil and gas and there’s no shortage. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas categorically stated that India's petroleum and LPG supply situation is fully secure and under control. “There is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG anywhere in the country. The Ministry calls upon citizens not to be misled by a deliberately mischievous, coordinated campaign of misinformation that is being carried out to spread unjustified panic,” said the ministry in a statement.

The ministry said that while countries across the world are dealing with price increases, rationing, odd-even vehicle restrictions, and forced station closures, India ‘DOES NOT FEEL THE NEED FOR ANY SUCH MEASURES’.

“While other nations are rationing, there is no shortage of supplies in India. Where isolated instances of panic buying occurred at select pumps, they were driven by deliberate misinformation spread by certain videos in social media,” said the ministry.

The Ministry also said that there is neither LPG shortage nor a shortage of petrol or diesel. The Ministry urged all citizens to rely only on official government communications for information regarding fuel and gas availability.