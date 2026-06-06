Why are Vietnam and Indonesia so desperate to get India’s BrahMos missile?

New Delhi: India has confirmed progress in defence exports involving BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, with Vietnam having reached an agreement for its purchase and Indonesia moving close to finalising a similar deal. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh confirmed the development at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Saturday (June 6). He said the deal with Hanoi has been completed, but it has not been officially announced so far. He also said that negotiations with Jakarta are in the final stage.

Negotiations with Vietnam were going on since 2012. The deal had moved slowly over the years as India weighed strategic concerns related to China’s sensitivities in the South China Sea region. The country’s maritime boundary disputes with Beijing had made the talks diplomatically cautious for New Delhi, which has now moved ahead with the agreement while keeping commercial details, including the number of missiles and overall value, under wraps.

India had earlier entered a major BrahMos export agreement with the Philippines in 2022 worth $375 million. Under that deal, New Delhi was to supply three missile systems, with two already delivered and deployed along coastal regions for maritime security.

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How BrahMos has evolved over time

The BrahMos missile has been jointly developed by India and Russia over more than two decades. Its name is derived from India’s Brahmaputra River and Russia’s Moskva River. The missile is manufactured in Hyderabad and is considered one of India’s most advanced defence systems, with India holding the rights to modify, upgrade and export it under the joint agreement.

The missile weighs around 3,000 kilograms and is roughly 10 metres long. Its original strike range was about 300 kilometres, which India has extended to nearly 500 kilometres through indigenous upgrades. The missile travels at speeds of around 4,000 km per hour and flies close to the ground that makes it difficult for radar systems to detect and intercept.

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“It is a very effective and successful missile,” said defence analyst Rahul Bedi, adding that its precision strike capability has been a major factor in the worldwide interest.

He also clarified that BrahMos is a non-nuclear missile, which makes it eligible for export under international rules. “If it had a nuclear warhead, export restrictions would apply under international agreements,” he said.

According to him, nearly 85 percent of the system is built using Indian technology, while certain components, including the engine and specific metal parts, still come from Russia.

Why more countries want BrahMos

Interest in BrahMos has risen among countries such as the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia, which are looking at India as an alternative to major world arms suppliers. The analyst says one reason is that the missile is a proven system with operational success, while another is its comparatively lower cost.

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Bedi added that India provides training, deployment assistance and spare parts at low cost or sometimes as part of bundled support, and it makes the package attractive for smaller defence budgets in Asia.

The missile gives operational flexibility and can be launched from land, ships, submarines and aircraft.

Defence sources have also suggested that it may have been used against Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, although there has been no official confirmation in this regard.

India’s rising defence export drive

Moving from complete government control to greater private sector participation, India’s defence sector has significantly changed over the last two decades. Since 2001, private companies have been allowed to manufacture defence equipment, and they now play a major role in producing components for systems such as the BrahMos.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has set a target of reaching Rs 50,000 crore in defence exports by 2029-30, with BrahMos playing a major role in that plan. From around Rs 21,000 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 28,000 crore in 2024-25, export data shows a growth. The target is to take it to about Rs 38,000 crore in 2025-26.

Along with BrahMos, the country’s export basket now includes missiles such as Akash and Pinaka, drones, ammunition and naval systems. India is also working with Israel on advanced drone systems, while countries such as Armenia have purchased missile systems, including Akash and Pinaka.

Defence experts say India’s increasing role in co-developed systems is helping it compete in the international defence market, even though it still depends on partnerships, especially with Russia, for important technologies.