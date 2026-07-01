/Why are young Indians saying no to marriage? Data reveals new trend

New Delhi: Marriage has long been a familiar part of life in India, influenced by family expectations and social customs that often decide when people settle down. That timeline is no longer as fixed as it once was. Youth are now taking their time, and many are choosing to delay marriage or move ahead without it for longer periods.
Data shows a rise in the number of unmarried adults in India, especially among younger age groups. This trend is driven by education, work priorities and personal choice, which have also changed the pace at which life decisions are made.
The 2011 Census showed that more than 9.51 crore people above the age of 20 in India had never been married. This included 6.87 crore men and more than 2.63 crore women. At that time, over 13% of the population above 20 years of age had not entered marriage.
A comparison with the 2001 Census shows a change in numbers. In 2001, more than 6.53 crore people above the age of 20 were unmarried. This included 4.97 crore men and 1.56 crore women. That year, nearly 11.5% of Indians above 20 had not married. By 2011, the share had slightly gone up. Projections suggest the number has continued to rise in the years since.
This change is also visible in how early or late people are getting married. The government’s ‘Youth in India’ report, which is based on National Family Health Survey data, shows a fall in early marriages over the years.
In 2005-06, about 12% of girls were married by the age of 15. By 2019-21, this number had dropped to 1.7%. The report also shows that fewer women are marrying before 25. In 2005-06, around 72.4% of women aged 25 to 29 had married before turning 25. By 2019-21, this share fell to 52.8%.
At the same time, the share of women who had not married in their late 20s has increased. In 2005-06, fewer than 6% of women aged 25 to 29 were unmarried. By 2019-21, this number crossed 10%. Among men in the same age group, the change is even more visible. It rose from under 30% to about 42%.
The trend is not limited to one group. Data shows that among people aged 15 to 29, the share of unmarried individuals increased from 11.7% in 2011 to 23% by 2019.
Among young men, the share of unmarried individuals rose from about 21% to more than 26%, while for women it increased from around 14% to nearly 20%.
These numbers suggest that marriage is no longer being treated as an early-life milestone in the same way it once was. Many young people are prioritising education, careers and financial stability over long-term commitments.
A survey conducted by dating platform QuackQuack last year adds another layer to this trend. It found that 39% of respondents above the age of 28 described marriage as “optional”. The survey suggested that young people in both metro cities and smaller towns are viewing marriage as a personal decision rather than a fixed social expectation.
Ravi Mittal, founder of the app, said at the time, “These days, four out of five people who are dating have a better understanding of themselves, and their priorities are changing. They are not against marriage or commitment. We need to understand that they simply want to choose what is best for them, rather than follow society’s expectations.”
The survey also showed changing patterns in relationships, including a rise in virtual dating. Among respondents, several women said that physical proximity or formal paperwork is no longer seen as essential for commitment.
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