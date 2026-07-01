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Why are young Indians saying no to marriage? Data reveals new trend

Data from censuses and surveys shows that young Indians are now thinking differently about marriage. More people are getting married at an older age, while many are also staying unmarried for longer.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 07:48 AM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 07:48 AM IST
Why are young Indians saying no to marriage? Data reveals new trend
Image Credit: Representative image (AI)

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