Why Athletes Chew Gum While Playing On The Field - Know What Experts Say

In an interesting sports-science insight, new findings reveal that chewing gum can sharpen focus, ease stress and enhance players’ readiness during high-pressure games by lowering cortisol levels. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Nov 27, 2025, 06:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Why Athletes Chew Gum While Playing On The Field - Know What Experts SayImage Credit: ( Freepik )

Many Sportsmen have been seen constantly chewing gum during tense moments or in general as well in their respective sport field. Whether we talk about cricketers like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and others. 

From a distance it might seem like a casual habit but there's an actual science behind it. Fitness coach like Gurjit Sindhu has examined this habit, saying when a person chews a gum, it lowers their cortisol level, giving them an assurance that they are safe. 

Watch What Gurjit Says

On the other hand, Dr Aniruddha Vasant More told the Indian Express that chewing a gum is a rhythmic, repetitive motor activity that signals to the brain that brain is not in immediate danger. 

Scientifically chewing a gum can significantly reduce stress and anxiety through "activation of the parasympathetic nervous system thus 'promoting relaxation', 'lowering of cortisol levels' and eventually providing a 'physical outlet for nervous energy.' Further he added that chewing a gum can make a person feel safer and grounded by softening the stress. He mentioned that it doesn't eliminate high stress but this practice does lowers it. 

Chewing gum may do more than calm frayed nerves. Expert say it can also deliver modest boosts in focus, alertness, and overall cognitive performance. 

"Studies indicate that chewing gum leads to small yet noticeable improvements in attention span, sustained focus, reaction time, alertness, and even working memory during certain tasks," explains Dr. More. 

According to him, the benefits stem  from increased blood flow to the brain - rising by nearly 20-30% while chewing - along with sensory stimulation that keeps the mind engaged. This combination helps ease stress and makes it easier to concentrate. 

Therefore in a nutshell, Chewing gum, is more than a casual habit it offers real, science-backed benefits for athletes. Studies suggest that it can sharpen focus, improve physical alertness, and even help players manage stress during high-pressure moments. Whether on the field, court, or pitch, this simple act can keep athletes mentally switched on and physically ready, giving them that extra edge when it matters most.

