Why Bangladesh sees future in stable ties with India unlike Yunus? Explained

Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday in the first high-level visit from Bangladesh to India under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

Khalilur Rahman visit marks 50 days of the Tarique Rahman-led BNP government. This time, Bangladesh's FM visit to India carries much significance than a simple diplomatic agenda.

His visit holds the potential of meaningful reset in one of the South Asia's most consequential bilateral relationships.



The groundwork was laid discreetly but with clear intent. In March, Bangladesh’s intelligence chief, Major General Kaiser Rashid Chowdhury of the DGFI, visited Delhi and held meetings with counterparts from RAW and Military Intelligence.

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Just days before the foreign minister’s departure, India’s High Commissioner Pranay Verma met Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, emphasising a “positive, constructive, and forward-looking approach based on mutual interest and mutual benefit.”

Bangladesh's relationship with India has always been influenced by geography, history, and hard economics rather than ideology alone. The two countries share a 4,000-km border, intertwined rivers, and deep trade links.

Yet under Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus’s interim government (August 2024–February 2026), ties plunged to its lowest not seen since 1971. Dhaka admitted the “setback,” while the newly elected BNP-led government is already working to repair them.

Analysts suggest, Yunus’s assertive pivot away from India clashed with Bangladesh’s pragmatic need for stability.

Under Hasina (2009–2024), ties were often called a “golden era” of security and economic cooperation, though many Bangladeshis resented perceived Indian dominance.

Her ouster in August 2024 triggered a backlash. Yunus’s interim regime took a different way. It deepened engagement with Pakistan and China, invited Beijing to expand economic footprints, and adopted assertive border management.

Yunus’s March 2025 remarks in China, describing India’s Northeast as “landlocked” and Bangladesh as the region’s “only guardian of the ocean”, were seen in New Delhi as provocative.

India responded with retaliatory moves, including termination of trans-shipment facilities for Bangladeshi exports to third countries, restrictions on RMG imports via land ports, and visa curbs. These moves exacerbated economic pain in Bangladesh at a time of domestic fragility.

The issue of minority protection issue also added fuel, as New Delhi consistently raised concerns over attacks on Hindus under Yunus-led government. Dhaka rejected India's claim as exaggerated but struggled to assure New Delhi.

Yunus's government demanded Hasina's extradition and blamed Indian media for spreading disinformation against Hindus in the country as "fake news"

Bangladesh’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain publicly acknowledged that ties had “faced some setbacks” during the interim period while insisting they “remained important.”

India is Bangladesh’s second-largest trading partner. In FY 2024-25, Bangladesh imported goods worth about $9.69 billion from India while exporting roughly $1.76 billion. Indian cotton, yarn, and raw materials feed Bangladesh’s ready-made garment (RMG) sector, the country’s biggest employer and foreign-exchange earner. Energy cooperation, transit facilities, and potential Teesta water, sharing add layers of mutual dependence. Disruptions will only hurt Bangladesh more, given factory closures, job losses among women workers, and higher input costs ripple through the economy.



The February 12, 2026 elections has changed the very script of the Bangladesh and its approach for ties with India. The BNP-led government came in power on February 17. Indian dignitaries attended the swearing-in ceremony. Analysts noted the “ice finally breaking.” The new leadership appears to recognise what Yunus’s interim approach overlooked, confrontation carries real costs.

While public sentiment carries residual anti-India feeling (linked to Hasina’s perceived closeness to New Delhi), businesses, the military, and ordinary citizens understand that isolation from India is unaffordable.

Yunus's farewell speech in February this year shaped his foreign policy as ending "submissive" dependence and asserting sovereignty. For many Bangladeshi people, that rhetoric resonated after years of resentment. Yet the interim period also exposed its limits. Chasing distant partners while straining the closest neighbour proved economically and diplomatically costly.

The BNP government's early signals, pragmatic engagement on security, trade, and connectivity reflect a return to realism. Bangladesh’s future prosperity depends on managing its giant neighbour with equity and firmness, not confrontation.

Not ideology, but the geography and economics will ultimately decide the trajectory. Stable, mutually respectful ties with India are not a favour to New Delhi, they are a need for Dhaka's own development and security. The post-Yunus thaw suggests Bangladesh has chosen pragmatism over posturing.