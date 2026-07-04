While India pushes forward with its bold vision of green energy, its regional biofuels campaign has hit an infrastructural snag. The Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan has turned down a proposal to use the E20 petrol, a special variant that contains a mixture of 20% ethanol and petrol. According to reports, the refusal of Bhutan comes on the grounds of a lack of special fuel storage infrastructure that would safely contain such a complex fuel product.