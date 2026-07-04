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Why thin air and high humidity forced Bhutan to reject India's eco-fuel | EXPLAINED

Bhutan has declined India's offer to supply E20 petrol, citing critical fuel storage risks and infrastructure challenges unique to its mountainous terrain.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 11:17 AM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 11:20 AM IST
Why thin air and high humidity forced Bhutan to reject India's eco-fuel | EXPLAINED
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